'Bigger and better': Gages Lake neighborhood centennial celebration returns

A postcard of Allen Farm Beach on Gages Lake. A celebration of the unincorporated area is being held Saturday. Courtesy of Illinois Digital Archives

An old photo of Mogg's General store and other businesses in Gages Lake. Gages Lake Centennial 2 celebration is Saturday. Courtesy of Gages Lake centennial committee

A festival last summer meant to unite three century old subdivisions that comprise Gages Lake was so successful residents are doing it again this weekend.

"Bigger and better," said Diana Machado, whose fascination with the area's history sparked the inaugural event. "We're putting in more exhibits. We're going to have more vendors and more bands."

Gages Lake Centennial 2 street festival is focused on Old Gages Lake Road on the north side of the lake, east of Route 45 and north of Route 120. A classic car show, parade, games, museum with historical photos and more, and bingo under the stars are among the activities for the daylong gathering from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Visit the North Shore Gages Lake Centennial Facebook page for details and listings.

The compact neighborhoods on the north shore of Gages Lake in unincorporated central Lake County were developed in or about 1922 as the Allen Farm, Dady & Decker and Idlewild subdivisions.

George Gage, a surveyor for the U.S. government, was among the first settlers of Warren Township in the 1830s.

Dady & Decker subdivision is 100 years old this year, Machado said.

Before that, the general area was known for a large picnic grove, which eventually was developed with townhouses and now is part of Grayslake. It was a popular getaway for the public and well-heeled alike.

The homes on the north shore of the lake were summer cottages, many of which passed from generation to generation.

Machado moved to Allen Farm in 2002 and began researching the area. Her curiosity turned to a passion and led to the first event last summer.

The idea was to reunite old timers, introduce more recent arrivals to neighbors, share a common history and rekindle community spirit. There was no way to tell exactly but Machado estimated last year's turnout at about 1,500.

"The real hometown vibe and community we hoped to form last year just oozed out and we hope for the very same and more this year," Machado said. "There's a lot of people who love this neighborhood."