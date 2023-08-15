Sunscreen, earplugs, binoculars: What you need for this weekend's Chicago Air and Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show takes place this weekend at North Avenue Beach. Courtesy of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

After a four-year absence, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, seen here in 2018, return to the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend. Courtesy of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

The Golden Knights, the U.S. Army's demonstration and competition parachute team, perform this weekend during the Chicago Air and Water Show. Courtesy of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

If you're among the thousands heading to North Avenue Beach this weekend for the 64th Chicago Air and Water Show, you might want to take a couple of pages out of the Lollapalooza playbook.

When it comes to navigating crowded events, music fest veterans say comfy shoes and baby wipes (for the restrooms) are a must. It's also a good idea to carry your cellphone in a zipper pocket, the better to deter would-be pickpockets.

With the forecast calling for sun and temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees, you'll need to stay hydrated. Carry a water bottle or refillable insulated hydration pack. Coolers are permitted, but you'll have to leave the alcohol at home. The city provides free access to cooling buses at the beach entrance, if you do get overheated.

Organizers also recommend spectators apply sunscreen, wear a hat and earplugs (especially children and people with hearing sensitivities) and bring along binoculars and chairs.

Show details

Headliners include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, returning to Chicago after a four-year absence, and the Golden Knights. Established in 1953, the Thunderbirds are a demonstration squadron consisting of six F-16s whose pilots perform precision maneuvers in aircraft sometimes separated by less than 18 inches. The Golden Knights are the U.S. Army's demonstration and competition parachute team.

Representatives from the navy, air force and Coast Guard will also perform along with civilian stunt pilots.

Getting there

Organizers recommend public transportation. You can plot your route at transitchicago.com. There is no public parking at North Avenue Beach this weekend, so ride-sharing is probably best. If you decide to drive, a free shuttle runs from Millennium Park Garage, 6 S. Columbus Drive, to North Avenue Beach. Arrange for discounted parking at millenniumgarages.com.

The lakefront opens at 6 a.m. both days if you want to secure a spot on the beach.

Alternatives

Spectators are welcome to watch the rehearsal from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, on the waterfront. You can also listen from home. WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM will broadcast the show live each day on the radio and on the Audacy app.