Stillman Nature Center summer intern shares photos of bird families
Posted8/15/2023 10:38 AM
Every summer, Stillman Nature Center in Barrington hires college interns.
Wood ducks like to nest in natural tree cavities or boxes built for them. A female is shown here resting on a log with her brood. How many ducklings can you find? - Courtesy of Leah Kmiecik
This year, one of the interns, Leah Kmiecik, was a keen observer of bird life with the photographic skills to boot.
Here are some of the photos Leah captured of nesting and fledgling birds.
