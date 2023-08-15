 

Stillman Nature Center summer intern shares photos of bird families

  • Cooper's hawk nest, with many across the Northwest suburbs. By the time you see this, this young hawk will be out hunting on its own.

  • A month later, the wood duck family "posed" for this photo. The 10th duckling is out of the frame. Given the risks posed by predators, disease, and parasites, it is remarkable that all the ducklings survived.

  • A young blue jay is just a few days from taking its first flight. Perhaps it will be at your feeder this winter.

  • This red-bellied woodpecker is feeding one of her nestlings in a nest hole. Woodpeckers are the contractors of the bird world. Once they "build" a home, other birds might move in (see chickadee photo).

  • Nesting black-capped chickadees have occupied an available woodpecker hole. Although primarily seed eaters, adult chickadees will add insects to their nestlings' diet. Like wood ducks, they will also use nest boxes made for them.

By Mark Spreyer
Stillman Nature Center
Posted8/15/2023 10:38 AM

Every summer, Stillman Nature Center in Barrington hires college interns.

Wood ducks like to nest in natural tree cavities or boxes built for them. A female is shown here resting on a log with her brood. How many ducklings can you find?
This year, one of the interns, Leah Kmiecik, was a keen observer of bird life with the photographic skills to boot.

Here are some of the photos Leah captured of nesting and fledgling birds.

