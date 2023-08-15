Spotlight: Steppenwolf Theatre extends acclaimed 'No Man's Land' starring Jeff Perry

Pinter classic extended

Steppenwolf Theatre extended its masterful revival of Harold Pinter's absurdist dramedy "No Man's Land." The production stars co-founder and Highland Park native Jeff Perry as Hirst, a prominent writer who spends an alcohol-fueled evening alongside failed poet Spooner (Mark Ulrich) and Hirst's slightly menacing domestic help Briggs (Jon Hudson Odom) and Foster (Samuel Roukin). Les Waters directs.

Performances run through Aug. 20 at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $20-$98. Masks optional. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Broadway veterans Lucia Spina, a North Central College graduate, and Nathaniel Stampley, a Joseph Jefferson Award winner, return for Marriott Theatre's revival of the classic tuner "Gypsy," by composer Jule Styne, lyricist Stephen Sondheim and writer Arthur Laurents. Amanda Dehnert directs the mother-daughter tale about an ambitious stage mother who pins her dreams of vaudeville success on her hardworking but modestly talented daughter.

Previews at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24; 8 p.m. Aug. 25; 4 and 8 p.m. Aug. 26; and 1 and 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The show opens Aug. 30. Tickets start at $55. Masks optional. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com.

PrideArts presents the local premiere of "Gay Card," a musical by composer Ryan Korell and writer/lyricist Jonathan Keebler about a newly out college freshman trying to find out where he fits in with help from his longtime friend, new love interest, and various pals and bloggers. Artistic director Jay Españo directs.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 24-26, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. The show opens Aug. 28. $25, $35. Masks optional. pridearts.org.

New works showcase

Rivendell Theatre presents its Fresh Produce Festival: A Celebration of New Plays by Women, featuring readings of in-development works. Featured plays include: "Honey Bee Baby" by Erlina Ortiz, "No Such Thing" by ensemble member Lisa Dillman, and "you know, that Bakery out in Bensonhurst" by Gina Femia.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 27 and 28 at 5779 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago. Suggested donation of $10 or $25. Masks encouraged. (773) 334-7728 or rivendelltheatre.org.

World premiere

City Lit Theatre opens its 43rd season with the premiere of "The Innocence of Seduction," the second in Chicago playwright Mark Pracht's "Four-Color- Trilogy" of plays set during the early years of the comic book industry. Pracht also directs the play, which unfolds during the 1950s Congressional investigation into the supposed link between comic books and juvenile delinquency. It examines the impact of the hearings on the lives of influential comics artists including: William Gaines, who originated horror comic books; Matt Baker, a Black, closeted gay artist who penned romance comics; and Janice Valleau, who pioneered comics centered around female detectives.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 26 and Sept. 1 and 2; 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. The show opens Sept. 3. $25-$34, $12 military. Masks encouraged; required for Sunday performances. (773) 293-3682 or citylit.org.