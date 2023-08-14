Naper Settlement concert series wrapping up this weekend

Naper Settlement's Naper Nights community concert series will wrap up this weekend with tributes to Neil Young, John Prine, The Chicks and Taylor Swift.

Johnny V's Heart of Gold Band will headline the show from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday. Prine Time will be the opening act from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Taylor Swift tribute band Sparks Fly will play from 6 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Gaslighter, a tribute band of The Chicks. School of Rock will play both nights from 5 to 5:40 p.m.

Food vendors will be on hand and drinks will be sold. Tips collected Friday will benefit the American Legion Naperville. Saturday tips will be donated to the Naperville Women's Club.

Naper Nights tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth ages 4-12. Members and children younger than 4 will receive complimentary admission. For more information and tickets, visit NaperNights.org.