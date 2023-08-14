'Cast call: How listening to podcasts saved my kitchen

By Melynda Shamie

mshamie@dailyherald.com

Unlike most suburban Gen X women, my introduction to podcasts was not "Serial" or even true crime.

In fact, until just a few years ago, I would've told you I'm "not a podcast person." When I had earbuds in -- which was most of the time -- I was listening to music. Always. My attention span was too short to listen to actual talking. BORING.

But like everything else, that changed when the pandemic rolled around. In the six months beforehand, I'd had two surgeries; I was doing absolutely fine, but my activities were limited for quite a while after, as you might expect. Then, lockdown. UGH.

So, approximately 32 seconds into lockdown, it felt like I had read every single book in my TBR, watched every single TV show on streaming, and all my music was just ... too loud. What was I supposed to do to occupy myself (and my ears!) now, especially on Sunday mornings, which is specifically my "me time," because it's when my husband plays an online video game with his buddies? (I wish I could tell you what the game is, but mostly what I know is that they are Vikings with pet boars who remodel kitchens? You do you, friends!)

One Sunday, I was restless. Me being restless = DANGER. (flashing! red! lights!)

When I am restless and unsupervised, I find, shall we say, creative ways to spend my time: I dye my hair a crazy color (it's currently bright teal blue), or decide it's time to try that recipe for "healthy" Reese's cups using hemp hearts, dates and almond flour that will, inevitably, take six hours, every single pot, pan, bowl and kitchen utensil we own, and have me saying something like, "I'm sure they'll taste better than they smell." (Cue hopeful smile from my sweet, way-too-patient husband, who will tell me they're the best thing he's ever tasted, while ruefully side-eyeing the mess in the kitchen.)

This is where podcasts saved the day (and my kitchen). My friend Andy King runs "Aux Audio," a Chicago-based podcast network, and Aux had just launched a show that particularly interested me: It was hosted by the singer of a local indie band I love, interviewing folks from other local indie bands. I'll be talking more in depth about that show in next week's column, but the first week's guest was a singer of a band I was obsessed with. It was a fascinating listen, and I found myself looking forward to new episodes every week ... and beginning to understand "the podcast thing."

As I recommended that show to people, I started getting recs for other shows in other genres and giving them a try. It didn't take me long to get hooked on podcasts in general. I found myself listening to a whole variety: Some true crime (but I tend toward the "lighter" true crime genre, like "RedHanded" and "Morbid"). I also discovered a ton of them that appeal to the nerdiest depths of my soul: politics. But not screamy political arguments -- more like political science and foreign policy wonkery ("GZero World," "Pod Save the World"). I love pretty much anything hosted by a lawyer, getting deep into law nit-pickery ("#SistersInLaw," "Stay Tuned with Preet and Cafe Insider," "Courtside," "Strict Scrutiny").

I once heard podcasts described as spending time with your smartest, best friends, and that's kind of what it's become for me. Comforting, often educational, always interesting. I hope I can introduce you to some of your future favorites here, particularly those produced locally, with significant local ties, or telling suburban stories.

That's it for this week, so I'll wrap it up -- with apologies to two of my favorites, Ash and Alaina, hosts of "Morbid": Until next time, friends, I hope you keep it weird! But not so weird you don't come back to check out my column next week and send me some suggestions of other podcasts you'd like to hear about, OK? OK!

Programming note:

And speaking of "Morbid," attention, ghouls and ghulehs! If you're headed to the ritual at Northerly Island tomorrow night or just a fan of "Ghost," check out a fun interview with Papa himself, Tobias Forge, on "Morbid" ep. No. 371. Ash, Alaina and Tobias talk horror movies, hauntings, being a parent of twins, and Jack the Ripper suspect theories.

