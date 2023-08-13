Parade celebrates 50 years of Gurnee Days

Gurnee was alive with the sounds of the 1970s during Sunday's Gurnee Days Parade.

The parade's "Super '70s" theme honored 50 years of the Gurnee Days festival and featured participants dressed in groovy outfits, floats celebrating '70s staples like "Schoolhouse Rock!" and everyone enjoying the decade's jams from bands, car speakers and boom boxes all along the route of the 45-minute parade.

Gurnee Days honorees Mark and Rose Froseth helped lead the parade.