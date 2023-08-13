 

Parade celebrates 50 years of Gurnee Days

  • Junior Miss Gurnee McKlaine Bracewell, left, Little Miss Gurnee Maddie Bugner, center, and Miss Gurnee Lexi Sapp wave to the crowd Sunday during the Gurnee Days parade.

      Junior Miss Gurnee McKlaine Bracewell, left, Little Miss Gurnee Maddie Bugner, center, and Miss Gurnee Lexi Sapp wave to the crowd Sunday during the Gurnee Days parade.

  • Warren Township High School cheerleaders, including junior Sofia Gonzalez, perform during Sunday's Gurnee Days parade.

      Warren Township High School cheerleaders, including junior Sofia Gonzalez, perform during Sunday's Gurnee Days parade.

  • Liliana Ladewig, 8, of Gurnee high-fives Joey, the mascot from Launch Trampoline Park, on Sunday during the Gurnee Days parade.

      Liliana Ladewig, 8, of Gurnee high-fives Joey, the mascot from Launch Trampoline Park, on Sunday during the Gurnee Days parade.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/13/2023 5:22 PM

Gurnee was alive with the sounds of the 1970s during Sunday's Gurnee Days Parade.

The parade's "Super '70s" theme honored 50 years of the Gurnee Days festival and featured participants dressed in groovy outfits, floats celebrating '70s staples like "Schoolhouse Rock!" and everyone enjoying the decade's jams from bands, car speakers and boom boxes all along the route of the 45-minute parade.

 

Gurnee Days honorees Mark and Rose Froseth helped lead the parade.

