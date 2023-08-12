OMG. Now we have to figure out a new language.

Communicating via text and email can add another level of stress to the lives of the bereaved. Stock Photo

They say it's easy to learn a new language as children. I suppose that's true, but alas many of us need to learn a new language now, these days. Especially if we want to communicate in texting or email with our teenagers and grandchildren!

Oh great! Another challenge for the bereaved, already facing so many stresses and challenges just trying to get a grip.

This new language is one full of acronyms. Even single letters that represent words. Of course, acronyms have been around for years, but they were usually used for certain commercial brand names or particular organizations such as AAA, AARP or USA. Also for government departments and agencies. These are easy to understand because they're widely used. Some were a bit confusing at first, such as when the International House of Pancakes became IHOP.

But now in the world of every day texting, email and other online communication, the use of acronyms has turned into a full blown language!

The other day I got an email from my sister. She was going to a meeting. She wrote about HOA. I had to reply, asking her what is that? Home Owners Association. There you go. And recently she sent a text with FOMO in it. Had to ask about that one too -- Fear of missing out.

I've found out there is a texting "dictionary" that translates acronyms! Google "texting acronyms dictionary." I sometimes use it just to know what people are talking about in their messages to me. Or Google "35 text abbreviations you should know." It's a useful list.

Probably a lot of us understand LOL, laugh out loud. And ASAP, and POV, point of view. But after that it gets a little dicey. At least a little getting used to. Some examples:

u = you

r = are

bc, because

bffl, best friends for life

brb, be right back

Cu, see you

gtg, got to go

gj, good job

om, oh my

jk, just kidding

ty, thank you

And on and on.

Every day language turned into acronyms.

And there are little graphics (emojis) to express feelings and many words, instead of writing them out. Another short cut. They are behind the smiley face on your keyboard -- little images of facial expressions, food, activities, pets and other animals, flags, anything and everything.

I think my beloved Baheej would have been good at this new language. He was excellent at languages and was a two-fingered typist, so it would have been perfect for him.

It's the everyday language of young people, but by no means confined to that age group. Many people of all ages are users, even early adopters.

The point is: What to do about all of this? I think the answer is "Get on board." At least that's the answer for me; I want to be in touch with people.

I think this new language all started because originally texting had phone data costs and messages were more limited in letters/length. So people started using abbreviations and other shortcuts. Now it's probably more to save time and effort.

Well, I learned cat language because of my kitties, a mix of different sounds, body language and behaviors, so why not this! Lol. gtg.

• Susan Anderson-Khleif of Sleepy Hollow has a doctorate in family sociology from Harvard, taught at Wellesley College and is a retired Motorola executive. Contact her at sakhleif@comcast.net or see her blog longtermgrief.tumblr.com. See previous columns at www.dailyherald.com/topics/Anderson-Kleif-Susan.