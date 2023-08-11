Rosemont Fan Expo: Christopher Lloyd has 'extraordinary experience' meeting fans

Spotted Friday at Fan Expo Chicago, the annual pop culture convention in Rosemont: an entire family dressed as the cast of "Gilligan's Island."

Gabriel Luna, of HBO's "The Last of Us," was there, too, complimenting a fan on his Ghost Rider costume, complete with flaming skull.

Lea Thompson, aka Lorraine McFly, beamed as she signed autographs next to a sharply dressed Tom Wilson, who played bully Biff Tannen when they were in "Back to the Future."

In the main ballroom, their co-star Christopher Lloyd spoke with hundreds of fans, some dressed as Dr. Emmett Brown.

"Meeting every one of you is an extraordinary experience," said Lloyd, 84, who spun tales from his first audition and offered budding actors one key word as advice for their careers: "Persistence."

Lloyd and the rest of the actors appearing at the show this weekend can't talk about their specific projects according to SAG-AFTRA guidelines amid that union's strike, which means stars are getting a little more personal.

"Tulsa King" star Garrett Hedlund referred to shooting "a certain series in Oklahoma last summer," for example, and said the work trip to the Chicago area gives him the opportunity to visit his northern Minnesota hometown for the first time in five years once the last autograph is signed. "I'll see if mosquitoes are still the state bird!"

The convention continues through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Saturday's highlights include a "Barbie" cosplay meetup at 10:30 a.m. and a panel with "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi at 1:45 p.m.

Sunday features a star-studded lineup in the main theater, with separate appearances by Susan Sarandon, Kiefer Sutherland and the cast of "National Lampoon's Vacation."

The convention also features comic artists, tattoo artists, a gaming arena and unique merchandise tables in every direction. For more information, visit fanexpochicago.com.

• • •

Fan Expo Chicago

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont

Saturday tickets: $62 adult, $52 youth (13-17), $12 child (6-12)

Sunday tickets: $52 adult, $42 youth, $12 child

Parking: Available for a fee at William Street Garage and East Parking Garage adjacent to the venue