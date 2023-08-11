 

Rosemont Fan Expo: Christopher Lloyd has 'extraordinary experience' meeting fans

  • The SAG-AFTRA strike means actors like Christopher Lloyd can't talk about specific projects at Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The expo continues through Sunday.

      The SAG-AFTRA strike means actors like Christopher Lloyd can't talk about specific projects at Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The expo continues through Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Wall art on display at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont celebrates pop culture. The expo continues through Sunday.

      Wall art on display at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont celebrates pop culture. The expo continues through Sunday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Costumed characters walk freely at the Fan Expo Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

      Costumed characters walk freely at the Fan Expo Friday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • People could stop for a selfie with movie characters like the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man and Ghostbusters on Friday at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

      People could stop for a selfie with movie characters like the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man and Ghostbusters on Friday at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Actor Christopher Lloyd speaks Friday at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

      Actor Christopher Lloyd speaks Friday at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Tattoo Alley allows fans to get their favorite characters permanently etched on their body Friday at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

      Tattoo Alley allows fans to get their favorite characters permanently etched on their body Friday at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Characters like Ghost Rider walk around Friday at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

      Characters like Ghost Rider walk around Friday at the Fan Expo at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Sean Stangland
 
 
Updated 8/11/2023 6:35 PM

Spotted Friday at Fan Expo Chicago, the annual pop culture convention in Rosemont: an entire family dressed as the cast of "Gilligan's Island."

Gabriel Luna, of HBO's "The Last of Us," was there, too, complimenting a fan on his Ghost Rider costume, complete with flaming skull.

 

Lea Thompson, aka Lorraine McFly, beamed as she signed autographs next to a sharply dressed Tom Wilson, who played bully Biff Tannen when they were in "Back to the Future."

In the main ballroom, their co-star Christopher Lloyd spoke with hundreds of fans, some dressed as Dr. Emmett Brown.

"Meeting every one of you is an extraordinary experience," said Lloyd, 84, who spun tales from his first audition and offered budding actors one key word as advice for their careers: "Persistence."

Lloyd and the rest of the actors appearing at the show this weekend can't talk about their specific projects according to SAG-AFTRA guidelines amid that union's strike, which means stars are getting a little more personal.

"Tulsa King" star Garrett Hedlund referred to shooting "a certain series in Oklahoma last summer," for example, and said the work trip to the Chicago area gives him the opportunity to visit his northern Minnesota hometown for the first time in five years once the last autograph is signed. "I'll see if mosquitoes are still the state bird!"

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The convention continues through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Saturday's highlights include a "Barbie" cosplay meetup at 10:30 a.m. and a panel with "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi at 1:45 p.m.

Sunday features a star-studded lineup in the main theater, with separate appearances by Susan Sarandon, Kiefer Sutherland and the cast of "National Lampoon's Vacation."

The convention also features comic artists, tattoo artists, a gaming arena and unique merchandise tables in every direction. For more information, visit fanexpochicago.com.

• • •

Fan Expo Chicago

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont

Saturday tickets: $62 adult, $52 youth (13-17), $12 child (6-12)

Sunday tickets: $52 adult, $42 youth, $12 child

Parking: Available for a fee at William Street Garage and East Parking Garage adjacent to the venue

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 