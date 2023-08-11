 

Not just a workout: Seniors at Lutheran Home attempt to set world record

  • Lutheran Home senior living community residents in Arlington Heights and three sister homes connected virtually, attempting to set a Guinness world record for "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday.

      Lutheran Home senior living community residents in Arlington Heights and three sister homes connected virtually, attempting to set a Guinness world record for "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Nancy Ferrari, life enrichment coordinator at Lutheran Home senior living community in Arlington Heights, raises her arms during an attempt to gain entry into the Guinness Book of World Records for "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday.

      Nancy Ferrari, life enrichment coordinator at Lutheran Home senior living community in Arlington Heights, raises her arms during an attempt to gain entry into the Guinness Book of World Records for "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • John Senft, exercise physiologist at Lutheran Home senior living community in Arlington Heights, leads a large group of seniors in person and virtually from three sister homes as they attempt to set a Guinness Book world record for "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday.

      John Senft, exercise physiologist at Lutheran Home senior living community in Arlington Heights, leads a large group of seniors in person and virtually from three sister homes as they attempt to set a Guinness Book world record for "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Lutheran Home senior living community resident Tom Thompson partakes in the "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday in Arlington Heights.

      Lutheran Home senior living community resident Tom Thompson partakes in the "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • John Senft, exercise physiologist at Lutheran Home senior living community in Arlington Heights, leads a large group of seated seniors and seniors participating virtually from three sister homes as they attempt to set a Guinness world record for "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday.

      John Senft, exercise physiologist at Lutheran Home senior living community in Arlington Heights, leads a large group of seated seniors and seniors participating virtually from three sister homes as they attempt to set a Guinness world record for "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations" Friday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 8/11/2023 2:01 PM

Gathered in a giant semicircle in the chapel about 80 seniors added another chapter to their story as they attempted to get into Guinness Book of World Records for the "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations."

Lutheran Home senior living community in Arlington Heights was connected virtually to its sister homes -- Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Pleasant View in Ottawa, Illinois, and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, Indiana -- for the 30-minute chair workout.

 

After 15 arm raises, 15 leg lifts, and 15 chicken wings, the exercises kept coming.

"As you can guess 15 is my favorite number," smiled and joked John Senft, exercise physiologist at Lutheran Home, as he finished each exercise at exactly 15 reps.

"That was fun. They did really well," said Nancy Ferrari, life enrichment coordinator, of the participants.

Resident Tom Thompson was all smiles as he followed along during the program. Lutheran Home offers a continuum of senior care options on one campus. The not-for-profit empowers residents to live vibrant, grace-filled lives through progressive lifestyle programs that focus on wellness and longevity. It is managed by Lutheran Life Communities.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 