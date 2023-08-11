Not just a workout: Seniors at Lutheran Home attempt to set world record

Gathered in a giant semicircle in the chapel about 80 seniors added another chapter to their story as they attempted to get into Guinness Book of World Records for the "Largest Chair Exercise Class with Multiple Locations."

Lutheran Home senior living community in Arlington Heights was connected virtually to its sister homes -- Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Pleasant View in Ottawa, Illinois, and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, Indiana -- for the 30-minute chair workout.

After 15 arm raises, 15 leg lifts, and 15 chicken wings, the exercises kept coming.

"As you can guess 15 is my favorite number," smiled and joked John Senft, exercise physiologist at Lutheran Home, as he finished each exercise at exactly 15 reps.

"That was fun. They did really well," said Nancy Ferrari, life enrichment coordinator, of the participants.

Resident Tom Thompson was all smiles as he followed along during the program. Lutheran Home offers a continuum of senior care options on one campus. The not-for-profit empowers residents to live vibrant, grace-filled lives through progressive lifestyle programs that focus on wellness and longevity. It is managed by Lutheran Life Communities.