Grab a bratwurst, enjoy live music at Wheeling's Brat Fest

Enjoy tasty food and live music at Wheeling's annual Charity Brat Fest on Sept. 9. The event, a fundraiser hosted by Wheeling Helping Hands, will take place at the Wheeling Town Center. Daily Herald File Photo

You can enjoy music, games and a bratwurst or two at Wheeling's third Charity Brat Fest on Sept. 9.

The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wheeling Town Center shopping center, which is on Dundee Road, east of Elmhurst Road.

Admission is free. Food, beverages and raffle tickets will be for sale.

A musical act called Live Pete is scheduled to perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cabanarama will take the stage from 2 to 5 p.m.

Bags contests and games for kids will be held throughout the celebration, too.

The event is being presented by Wheeling Helping Hands, a nonprofit group that partners with police and fire departments, schools, businesses and other organizations to help local residents.

Proceeds will benefit charitable groups serving Wheeling residents, including Toys for Tots, St. Baldrick's Foundation, Special Olympics, local food pantries and Operation Warm.