Blueberry bonanza: Three recipes that make the most of the juicy, flavorful berries in season

Blueberry muffins are as pretty as they are good to eat. Courtesy of Biz Velatini

If you're like me and have a surplus of blueberries from the farmers market, I have the best ways to use them. Not only are these little gems bursting with delectable sweetness, but they also bring a boatload of health benefits to the table. One bite, and you'll be hooked on their deliciousness. But it's not just about their lip-smacking flavor; blueberries are like a nutritional powerhouse. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins and fiber, they work their magic on our health. They boost our immune system and keep our hearts happy and healthy. So, not only do they satisfy our taste buds, but they also shower us with love from the inside out.

Taste the summer with a scrumptious Blueberry Cobbler. Bursting with juicy blueberries and topped with a golden-brown crumbly crust, this dessert tastes of summer indulgence but with lighter ingredients. Whether enjoyed warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or fresh from the oven, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season and satisfy your sweet cravings.

Blueberry Streusel Muffins are moist and tender, studded with plump blueberries, and have a buttery streusel crumb topping that adds a little crunch. Each bite is a perfect harmony of softness and a delectable crumbly texture, making them an irresistible treat for any time of day.

Blueberry sour cream scones are the epitome of easy and tasty. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

2 cups self-rising flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon coconut oil

½ cup sour cream

1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup fresh blueberries

Optional glaze: 1½ cups no calorie sweetener, ¼ cup cornstarch, 1 tablespoon water, 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar and mix until combined.

Add the coconut oil and using a fork, blend that into the flour mixture.

Add the sour cream and almond milk and mix, just until combined. Stir in the blueberries.

Put the dough on your counter and using flour, shape the dough into an 8-inch circle. Note: an 8-inch cake pan is good to have on hand for reference.

Place that circle on parchment paper onto a baking sheet and put it in your freezer for 10-15 minutes. Your knife cuts will be way easier to make if your dough is super cold.

Cut the dough into 8 pieces, bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown.

If glazing, let scones cool completely. Blend the glaze ingredients together and drizzle on top of each scone.

Serves 8

Blueberry Cobbler

For the batter:

1¼ cups flour

¼ cup no calorie sweetener

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup unsweetened almond milk (any milk works)

2 tablespoons melted light butter (I used I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light)

1 tablespoon decorative sugar (or coarse sugar)

For the berries:

3 cups blueberries, rinsed and patted dry

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Mix the flour, sweetener, baking powder, salt, lemon juice, milk and butter until well combined. Place in a greased 1.5-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle with the one tablespoon sugar.

Stir the ingredients for the berries together. Place on top of the batter, evenly.

Bake for 45 minutes until bubbly. Serve warm or room temperature alone or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for extra indulgence.

Serves 6

Blueberry cobbler is a terrific way to use the many blueberries in season. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

2¼ cups flour (divided)

1 1/3 cups sugar (divided)

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup egg beaters

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1½ cups blueberries

4 tablespoons butter

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Mix 2 cups of the flour, 1 cup of the sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt together.

In a separate bowl, mix egg beaters, sour cream, vanilla and blueberries.

Add wet ingredients into dry ingredients, just until combined; don't overmix the batter.

For the topping: Melt the butter. Stir in ¼ cup flour and 1/3 cup sugar -- that is the streusel topping.

Using an ice cream scoop, divide batter into 12 muffins, top with streusel topping and bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes.

Serves 12

