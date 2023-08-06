The stars still shine: How the actors strike affects Rosemont's Fan Expo convention

Michael J. Fox, left, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd appeared at the 2016 comic con in Rosemont, and they're scheduled to return this weekend when Fan Expo Chicago rolls into the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Associated Press

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me all the actors in Hollywood went on strike ... right before the annual pop culture convention in Rosemont?!

Whoa, this is heavy.

But while the SAG-AFTRA strike has shut down productions across the globe -- and all promotion of those productions -- it won't have a material effect on Fan Expo Chicago's four days of events, which still include Q&A, autograph and photo sessions with a large roster of celebrity guests that includes four of the five principal cast members from "Back to the Future."

"We're still dedicated to making the connections between the fans and their heroes, just the conversation points might be a little different this year," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ, in a phone interview. "I think we'll all be creative with our questions and our curiosities, and probably get some really interesting dynamic moments that come out of it."

Members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which is on strike for a number of reasons that include meager streaming residuals and the encroachment of A.I. into the entertainment industry, can still participate in all the typical events at a comic con, but cannot talk about "struck work." They also cannot provide photos depicting themselves as characters from struck work, but you can, for example, bring your own picture of "Star Trek: Picard's" Capt. Liam Shaw for Hanover Park native Todd Stashwick to sign at the autograph table.

Moyes sees the strike as an opportunity for attendees to "learn a bit more about the actor's personal backgrounds, or getting to know them better as an artist or a person as opposed to leaning into specifics on a title or a character."

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi, seen here at the 2019 convention, will return to Rosemont's Fan Expo Chicago next weekend. - Associated Press

Many famous faces are scheduled to appear Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 10-13, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center; check fanexpochicago.com for the schedule and to buy autograph and photo-op tickets, which are sold separately from admission to the show.

Among those on the slate:

• "Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas F. Wilson

• "National Lampoon's Vacation" stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Christie Brinkley, Randy Quaid, Anthony Michael Hall and Dana Barron

• "Rocky Horror Picture Show" duo Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick

• "Star Wars" TV show stars Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff, Andy Serkis and Emily Swallow

• "Star Trek: Picard" cast members Stashwick, Brent Spiner and Michelle Hurd (also a SAG-AFTRA vice president)

Other familiar faces include Kiefer Sutherland, Mira Sorvino, Henry Winkler and Zachary Levi.

Henry Winkler entertains fans at the 2019 edition of Rosemont's comic con. - Associated Press

Famous names are always a big draw, but the show formerly known as Wizard World wouldn't be celebrating its 51st year in Rosemont without the allure of the convention floor.

"We talk about celebrities, we talk about fandom and stuff, but at the end of the day it's about community," Moyes said. "It's about connecting. It's about being with like-minded people who share your passion."

Those connections can be made on Artist Alley, where you can get custom sketches from comic book professionals and see them at work. It's also where you can buy unique artwork and apparel.

"A lot of people come to this show to shop," Moyes said, citing the opportunity to find a "true one-of-a-kind item."

There's also Tattoo Alley -- yes, you can decorate your body with your favorite character right there on the show floor. "Some do it with a costume they can take off, some do it permanently in ink," Moyes said.

- Sean Stangland | Staff Photographer Artist Alley is where you can find one-of-a-kind pieces like these feline portraits of Maleficent and Doctor Strange.

The show's lineup of events, which will grow right up to Thursday's premiere, gets local businesses involved as well.

Joe's Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, will host a K-Pop party at 9 p.m. Saturday; and amateur artists can win over $500 in prizes beginning at 5:30 Sunday at the Drink 'N Draw event at Pete's Tiki Tiki, 5510 Park Place B. Visit the website for tickets and details.

You can also use the Fan Expo mobile app, available on iOS and Android, to keep track of all the offerings available throughout the weekend.

Fan Expo Chicago

When: Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 10-13

Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont

Tickets: Single-day adult $27-$62; single-day youth 13-17 $20-$52; single-day child 6-12 $12; single-day family pass (two adults, up to four children) $59-$109 (Saturday is sold out); four-day pass $99

Parking: Available for a fee at William Street Garage and East Parking Garage adjacent to the venue

Info: fanexpochicago.com