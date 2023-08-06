Meeting their idols: New CBS competition series 'Superfan' honors passionate music fans

One of Shania Twain's biggest fans meets her face-to-face on the new CBS show "Superfan," which premieres Wednesday, Aug. 9. Courtesy of CBS

After decades of competitive reality shows committed to finding the most talented singers, dancers, performers and the like, CBS launches an unscripted series dedicated to the fans -- well, to the "superfans," to be exact.

Honoring the most loyal of six celebrities' fan bases, the network's new competition series tests a group of contestants' knowledge in exchange for a chance to meet their idols up close and personal. Originally scheduled to arrive in June, "Superfan" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 9, on CBS, the CBS app and Paramount+.

Created by executive producers Keltie Knight and Jodi Roth, "Superfan" makes use of a classic game show model -- think BBC's "Mastermind," if you've seen it -- testing players on a smattering of facts about the musician they all share a love for. Each week, beginning with LL Cool J, one music star is welcomed to perform and look on as their biggest fans settle the No. 1 fan question once and for all.

Five of Shania Twain's supporters battle it out to be crowned her biggest fan on the new CBS show "Superfan," debuting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. - Courtesy of CBS

The series, which has a six-episode freshman season, is hosted by Knight and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson. It features one new musical celebrity per episode, and following LL Cool J's inaugural episode, the weekly guests include Canadian country music legend Shania Twain, Cuban-American pop sensation Gloria Estefan, Alabama-born country foursome Little Big Town, rapper and Miami native Pitbull, and Tennessean singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini.

As the artist's fans compete across several rounds to figure out who will come out as the one and only "superfan," they each get the opportunity to interact with their favorite artist, thus making their music fandom dreams come true just by taking part. By the end of each episode, the artist in the spotlight will crown their No. 1 fan and present to them a unique set of prizes.

LL COOL J performs on the new CBS reality competition show "Superfan," premiering Wednesday, Aug. 9. - Courtesy of CBS

While discussing his excitement about co-hosting the new show, Burleson stated that "Superfan" "perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition," adding that "as a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize."

As far as the at-home audience's interaction with the fun goes, Burleson notes, "You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you'll walk away a superfan yourself."

Creators Knight and Roth also expressed their love for the series in the CBS news release.

"We felt like it was time that fan bases across all genres of music get the love and recognition they deserve," the pair said. "It's a feel-good show that everyone will enjoy."