Happy birthday Andy Warhol! Museum celebrates artist's 95th
The Cleve Carney Museum of Art celebrated Andy Warhol's 95th birthday with disco dance lessons, cake and more today.
Warhol's 95th Disco Birthday Bash was held in the WARHOL exhibition's Central Park-inspired outdoor space at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) on the campus of College of DuPage (COD), 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.
The event was part of the WARHOL exhibition. An Andy Warhol look-alike posed for selfies and cut the birthday cake for all to enjoy. There were free disco/hustle dance lessons from Luis and Kasie from Mosaico Dance Company, and COD Professor of Printmaking Chuck Boone offered free silk screen demonstrations.
Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of offerings from food vendors, including Glen Ellyn's Heavenly Hot Dogs, and shop the wares of Lisle's Shiny Squirrel Art Studio, a retail boutique and creative art space, The Collective, a lifestyle boutique and Crème de la Crème Gifts and Accessories.
For more information visit WARHOL2023.org.