Happy birthday Andy Warhol! Museum celebrates artist's 95th

Visitors tour the WARHOL exhibition during the Andy Warhol 95th Disco Birthday Bash celebrating the life and birthday of artist Andy Warhol. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

College of DuPage professor Chuck Boone gives a silk screen printing demonstration to Elaine Gotfryd-Noonan of Frankfort during the Andy Warhol 95th Disco Birthday Bash. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

Birthday cake was provided during the Andy Warhol 95th Disco Birthday Bash. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

College of DuPage student Alex Wisniewski dresses up as famous artist Andy Warhol during the Andy Warhol 95th Disco Birthday Bash. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

"This is my third time at this exhibit. I'm an Andy Warhol fan," said Elaine Gotfryd-Noonan of Frankfort, as she holds an Andy Warhol inspired silk screen print she made during a demonstration at the Andy Warhol 95th Disco Birthday Bash. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

Visitors take disco dancing lessons during the Andy Warhol 95th Disco Birthday Bash celebrating the life and birthday of artist Andy Warhol on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the College of DuPage McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art celebrated Andy Warhol's 95th birthday with disco dance lessons, cake and more today.

Warhol's 95th Disco Birthday Bash was held in the WARHOL exhibition's Central Park-inspired outdoor space at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) on the campus of College of DuPage (COD), 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn.

The event was part of the WARHOL exhibition. An Andy Warhol look-alike posed for selfies and cut the birthday cake for all to enjoy. There were free disco/hustle dance lessons from Luis and Kasie from Mosaico Dance Company, and COD Professor of Printmaking Chuck Boone offered free silk screen demonstrations.

Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of offerings from food vendors, including Glen Ellyn's Heavenly Hot Dogs, and shop the wares of Lisle's Shiny Squirrel Art Studio, a retail boutique and creative art space, The Collective, a lifestyle boutique and Crème de la Crème Gifts and Accessories.

For more information visit WARHOL2023.org.