8 things to know about getting to Lollapalooza on public transit

Anthony Kiedis and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will close out Lollapalooza weekend with a headlining slot Sunday, Aug. 6. Associated Press/2022

Don't keep the Red Hot Chili Peppers waiting as you stew in traffic en route to Lollapalooza, Metra and CTA officials advise.

Instead, the two agencies are collaborating to offer music fans expanded transit service during the festival that runs Aug. 4-6 in Grant Park.

Metra is providing additional trains and capacity for the festival that features stars like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, multiple CTA buses will be running from the venue to Union Station as well as Ogilvie Transportation Center.

"Metra and CTA are again working together to make the trip as easy as possible," Metra Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement.

Here's quick reference guide to transit options during Lolla:

• Metra is adjusting schedules during the festival. Lines affected include the BNSF, Union Pacific, Rock Island, and Milwaukee District. For details, go to metra.com/alternate-schedules.

• Passengers traveling to Union Station can take Bus No. 126 to the event and Bus No. J14 (Jeffery Jump) from Ogilvie Transportation Center.

• The Chicago Transit Authority also has numerous park-and-ride lots at stations in or near the suburbs. Park-and-rides include: the Rosemont, Cumberland and Forest Park stations on the Blue Line, the Dempster-Skokie station on the Yellow Line, and the Howard station on the Red Line.

• The CTA offers a single-day unlimited ride pass for $5 and other options. For more about prices and schedules, go to transitchicago.com.

• Metra has a $10 unlimited ride pass for weekdays and $7 passes on Saturdays or Sundays. For information, go to metra.com.

• Alcohol is prohibited on Metra trains over the four days. and riders shouldn't bring backpacks or water bottles. Depending on capacity, bicycles may not be allowed during the festival.

• Passengers should buy tickets in advance of travel. Riders departing from downtown stations may be asked to show tickets before boarding trains.

• Finally, all the cool riders will be using the Ventra ticket app, available from the App Store or Google Play, to buy and display tickets.