Aykroyd-Belushi return to Joliet prison called off for now over ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike

Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd of the Blues Brothers performed at Old Joliet Prison last year and were to return Sept. 9, but that date has been pushed back to 2024. Gary Middendorf/Shaw Local News Network

Blues Brothers Con and the return of Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi to the Old Joliet Prison has been postponed until perhaps next summer, just a week after the event was announced.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum has announced the postponement due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

"The event, which was set to take place in September, will be rescheduled and expanded once the strike, which shows no sign of slowing, reaches its resolution," the Joliet Area Historical Museum said in a release announcing the postponement on the Old Joliet Prison website. The museum manages the prison.

Last week, the museum announced that the date for Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel had been set for Sept. 9.

The decision to postpone comes after consultation with representatives of Aykroyd, Belushi and Judith Belushi Pisano who are involved in organizing the event.

"While we understand many fans will be disappointed by this news, Joliet is a proud union town," Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer of the Joliet Historical Museum said in the release. "Historically, unions were responsible for ending the abusive convict labor system at the Old Joliet Prison over a century ago and in recent years, our local unions led the volunteer effort to restore the site for public use. We understand the importance of this action and look forward to a rescheduled, expanded event."

That date may be in early summer 2024, but will depend on the resolution of the strike, the announcement said.

The announcement also included a statement from Judith Belushi Pisano saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we are putting this year's Blues Brothers Con on hold to honor the directive of the Screen Actors Guild."

Ticket holders have been contacted, and any purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled event in 2024 or fully refunded, the announcement said. All ticket holders for Blues Brothers Con: The Sequel are asked to email jolietmuseum2002@gmail.com with their names and nine-digit booking ID numbers to process requests.