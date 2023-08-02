Sound check: Matchbox Twenty comes to the suburbs

Alternative rock band Matchbox Twenty plays the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park Sunday, Aug. 6. Associated Press file photo

Matchbox is back

The chart-topping, '90s radio-ruling Matchbox Twenty brings the faves along with some newly released music to the suburbs when the "Slow Dream Tour" heads to Tinley Park with special guest Matt Nathanson. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $30 for general admission lawn, with pavilion seating available at matchboxtwenty.com.

Shows to see

Gov't Mule "Dark Side of the Mule" tour with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $25-$49. mule.net.

First Fridays -- Colleen Wild & the Haunted: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $5. themusicvenue.org.

Jared Rabin: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. Reserve a table at heynonny.com.

An Evening With Pravda Records -- Ivan Julian ft. Nicholas Tremulis, The Handcuffs and Brian Krumm & His Barfly Friends: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20-$150. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Skellerjam, Tony Cruz & The Crossroads: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free general admission; $20-$40 for reserved seating. eventbrite.com.

Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20. durtynellies.com.

Anything Is Everything, Madame Reaper, Asi Asi, Blinker: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. beatkitchen.com.

Poor Pauly With The Bad Excuses & Wunderlitch: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.

Albion West: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. Reserve a table at heynonny.com.

The Giving Moon: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at EvenFlow, 302 W. State St., Geneva. $10. evenflowmusic.com.

Ralph Covert w/ String Section: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $20-$55. heynonny.com.

Kozak System: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Joe's Live, 5442 Park Place, Rosemont. Tickets start at $75. joesliverosemont.com.

DEEOHGEE, Lakeside Effects: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

Godsmack and Staind: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $29-$109. concerts.livenation.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.