Images: Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys at FitzGerald's

Former Texan Reilly Downes brought her "sad cowgirl" tunes back to FitzGerald's as she and her band the Acid Cowboys played their first Country Brunch residency show of the summer Sunday, July 30, at the Berwyn venue.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Cody Palmer took the lead on a few songs during the Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys set on FitzGerald's patio Sunday, July 30.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Pedal steel player Peter Briggs joined Reilly Downes at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Zach Kidder played bass and Jordan Snow sat in on drums for the Sunday Country Brunch set at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Pedal steel player Peter Briggs joined Reilly Downes at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.

Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer In addition to the Acid Cowboys, married musicians Cody Palmer and Reilly Downes also play together in the cosmic-country band Sparkle Carcass.

