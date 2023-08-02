 

Images: Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys at FitzGerald's

 
Brian Shamie
 
 
Updated 8/2/2023 3:06 PM

Former Texan Reilly Downes brought her "sad cowgirl" tunes back to FitzGerald's as she and her band the Acid Cowboys played their first Country Brunch residency show of the summer Sunday, July 30, at the Berwyn venue.

Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
  Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
  Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Cody Palmer took the lead on a few songs during the Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys set on FitzGerald's patio Sunday, July 30.
  Cody Palmer took the lead on a few songs during the Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys set on FitzGerald's patio Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
  Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Pedal steel player Peter Briggs joined Reilly Downes at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.
  Pedal steel player Peter Briggs joined Reilly Downes at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Zach Kidder played bass and Jordan Snow sat in on drums for the Sunday Country Brunch set at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.
  Zach Kidder played bass and Jordan Snow sat in on drums for the Sunday Country Brunch set at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Pedal steel player Peter Briggs joined Reilly Downes at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.
  Pedal steel player Peter Briggs joined Reilly Downes at FitzGerald's Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
  Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
In addition to the Acid Cowboys, married musicians Cody Palmer and Reilly Downes also play together in the cosmic-country band Sparkle Carcass.
  In addition to the Acid Cowboys, married musicians Cody Palmer and Reilly Downes also play together in the cosmic-country band Sparkle Carcass.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
  Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
  Reilly Downes & the Acid Cowboys played a Sunday Country Brunch show at FitzGerald's in Berwyn Sunday, July 30.
Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer
Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 