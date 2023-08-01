Pass the popcorn: 7 free family-friendly movie nights this week in the suburbs

See "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" for free Friday in either Elgin or Des Plaines. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Grab your blankets and snacks: There are a number of free movies in the park heading into and through this weekend in the suburbs. Here are seven:

1. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at Oakbrook Center

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in this Marvel adventure, projected on a massive screen and accompanied by lawn games. Rated PG-13. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook.

2. "Space Jam: New Legacy" in Mount Prospect

LeBron James joins the Looney Tunes crew for this PG-rated sequel. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Woodland Trails Park, 1500 E. Euclid Ave., Mount Prospect.

3. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" in Des Plaines

The Optimist Club of Des Plaines Movies in the Park features the popular video game critter in an action-comedy. Rated PG. 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Lake Park Band Shell, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines.

4. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" in Elgin

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at College Green Park, 1900 College Green Drive, Elgin.

5. "Surf's Up" in Aurora

Laugh along while you enjoy free hot dogs, candy, popcorn and soft drinks. Rated PG. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St., Aurora. Donations appreciated.

6. "Lyle Lyle Crocodile" in Morton Grove

A young boy befriends a singing crocodile in this movie based on the beloved children's book. Rated PG. Dusk Friday, Aug. 4, at Harrer Park, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove.

7. "Sing 2" in Waukegan

A koala and his performing pals return in this animated musical. Rated PG. Sunset Friday, Aug. 4, at Waukegan Municipal Beach Stiner Pavillion, 201 Seahorse Drive, Waukegan.