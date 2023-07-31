Seeing stars in Aurora: Broadway luminaries to headline Paramount Theatre gala

Broadway luminaries Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Man of La Mancha," "King Hedley II," "Kiss Me, Kate," "Ragtime") and Sutton Foster ("The Music Man," "Anything Goes," "The Drowsy Chaperone") will headline Paramount Theatre's gala fundraiser in October.

"Paramount Theatre has a long history of bringing world-class entertainment to its community, but megastars from Broadway like Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster, together on our beautiful stage, on the same night? That's a concert not to be missed," said artistic director Jim Corti Monday in a statement announcing the Tony Award-winners' double bill.

Corti played Harry Houdini in the 1997 Broadway premiere of "Ragtime," which starred Mitchell in the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr.

Foster most recently co-starred opposite Hugh Jackman in the 2022 revival of "The Music Man."

Proceeds from "An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell & Sutton Foster" on Oct. 20 will help fund Paramount productions, its school of the arts and its community outreach programs.

The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a reception and dinner, followed by the 8 p.m. concert.

Tables of 10 range from $5,000 to $25,000 and include the reception and concert. Concert-only tickets range from $55 to $155. Call (630) 896-6666 or visit paramountaurora.com.