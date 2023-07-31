Images: Sunday at the DuPage County Fair

The DuPage County Fair concluded Sunday after a long weekend of 4-H events, home economics competitions and blue-ribbon fun.

Wide-eyed kids watched baby chicks hatch and ducks waddle in their pens. A 9-foot-tall stilt-walker and her balancing act towered over crowds. Sunflowers soaked up the sun. Hogs poked their snouts out of their pens. And crowds converged on the midway for funnel cakes, elephant ears and grilled pork chops on a stick.

Step right up and see the final moments from this year's county fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily HeraldLaura Foley of Woodridge competes in the mixed doubles competition in pickle ball on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald Lane Knudson, left, 7, of Warrenville and his sister Ella, 4, peek through a corn board on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald Simon Smith, 13, of Westmont and a member of the High Hopes 4-H Club introduce his Class Champion cockerel named Dr. Seuss to fairgoers in the poultry barn on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald Sunflowers greet fairgoers on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald From left, Lachlan Hallberg, 7, of Prospect Heights, Maeve Donnelly, 6, of St. Charles, and Porter Hallberg, 5, of Prospect Heights take a spin on the Fun Slide on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald Park Albrecht, 4, of Glen Ellyn takes a spin on the Fun Slide on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald Campbell Albrecht, 8, of Glen Ellyn takes a spin on the Fun Slide on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald A freshly hatched, fuzzy chick finds its footing on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald Ryan Davies of Lemont and his daughter Grace, 7 months, wander through the poultry barn Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald People applaud participants in the talent competition on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald Emma Dillon, 13, of Wheaton sings a selection from "Hamilton" in the talent competition on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald Sunflowers greet fairgoers on Sunday at the DuPage County Fair.