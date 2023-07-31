How to care for your child's diabetes during the summer

Summer is one of the most active times of a child's life. With youth sports, travel, outdoor play and summer camps, there's no end to the fun to be had. But if your child has been diagnosed with pediatric diabetes, there may be extra precautions and planning that need to go into a safe and healthy summer.

If you're heading off to see family or to get away to the great outdoors, your summer travel starts with a plan. For a start, plan to pack double the insulin and supplies as you think you might need. If your child is on an insulin pump, be sure to bring a backup method for delivering insulin, just in case of pump failure. And be sure to bring extra blood glucose test strips, even if you use a continuous glucose monitor.

Be sure to pack extra batteries and an extra pump charger and bring along plenty of cooling packs for storing your child's insulin while out and about. If you'll be traveling across time zones, talk to your child's provider to understand how you may need to adjust the timing of insulin doses.

Additionally, check with your health insurer to understand your out-of-town coverage and purchase extra travel insurance, if needed.

And there are some particular precautions to take when flying:

• To avoid possible issues going through security, ask your child's provider for a travel letter confirming their diagnosis and specifying the supplies needed to carry on the plane.

• Always pack insulin and supplies in a carry-on bag to ensure supplies are always available.

• Know you're allowed to carry your child's medical supplies, including emergency juice and liquids -- even if greater than the typical 3 ounce limit -- while going through airport security.

• Remove your child's insulin pump or continuous glucose monitor before going through the airport's full-body scanner. Manufacturers typically don't recommend sending these devices through the X-ray machine, but you can request a hand inspection and pat-down.

• Have the contact information for your pharmacy or emergency medical care on hand.

Spending time outdoors, whether running through the neighborhood or hiking a local trail, can help your child destress and learn more about the world around them. And staying active with a bike ride, swim or summer sport helps with your child's blood sugar management.

But as they increase their activity, be sure they drink more water to reduce the risk of dehydration, which can lead to higher blood sugar levels. Make sure they carry a water bottle wherever they go.

Getting out, turning off the electronic devices and playing with their friends leads to some of the best summer memories a child can have. Just be sure they're being safe and caring for their diabetes while doing it.

• Dr. Shruti Atul Fadia, is a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist with Ascension Medical Group Illinois, specializing in the treatment of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, as in addition to other pediatric endocrine conditions including early puberty, growth issues and thyroid dysfunction. She sees her young patients at the Pediatric Diabetes Center at Ascension Saint Alexius in Hoffman Estates.