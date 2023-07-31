DuPage County Fair comes to an end
Updated 7/31/2023 11:13 AM
The DuPage County Fair concluded Sunday after a long weekend of 4-H events, home economics competitions and blue-ribbon fun.
Wide-eyed kids watched baby chicks hatch and ducks waddle in their pens. A 9-foot-tall stilt-walker and her balancing act towered over crowds. Sunflowers soaked up the sun. Hogs poked their snouts out of their pens. And crowds converged on the midway for funnel cakes, elephant ears and grilled pork chops on a stick.
Step right up and see the final moments from this year's county fair.
