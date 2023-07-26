Discover the sweet pleasure of adding salt to summer melons and other fruit

Do you salt your watermelon? If you do, you will immediately understand why watermelon and feta cheese are a perfect match. If not, learn why you should grab your salt shaker and give your next slice of watermelon or cantaloupe a little sprinkle. Add a little mint and balsamic vinegar to the mix, and you have a refreshing and delicious summer side dish.

I remember my mom salting her melon and grapefruit and always thought it was odd, as I preferred sugar on my grapefruit. However, I have learned that salting melon minimizes bitterness while bringing out the sweetness of the fruit. The sweet and savory combination has been a long-standing tradition in the southern United States and Japan. In Latin America, salt is often joined by chili and lime to enhance watermelon and just about any other fruit, including pineapple, mango and guava.

This combination is so popular that a prepared version, marketed as Tajin (ta-heen), is available in the spice area of most grocery stores, but in case you'd like to make your own, recipes are plentiful on the internet.

If you decide to test this, salt the melon a little at a time, as it is very easy to go overboard. However, salt can also come from sources other than a salt shaker. How about a slice of prosciutto wrapped around a piece of ripe melon or, in this case, some crumbled salty feta cheese?

It surprised me to learn how many different types of feta cheese there are while preparing for this column. While feta cheese originated in Greece, there are also Danish, Australian, Bulgarian and, of course, versions made here in the United States. The choices don't end here. It is made from sheep's, goat's or cow's milk and its flavor can be anywhere from mild to sharp, and its texture can be creamy to firm.

I prefer the sheep's milk version sold in brine in a plastic tub near the other feta cheese on the cheese shelf at my local grocery store for this recipe. The tangy but smooth flavor pairs perfectly with watermelon and provides the extra saltiness that really makes all the flavors pop. Opening the tub will reveal a block of cheese that can be crumbled or cut into cubes. The package usually weighs about eight ounces, enough for two salads or one salad and an appetizer. However, feel free to use your favorite feta variety.

Watermelon, mint and feta salad is a cool, sweet and salty treat for summer. - Courtesy of Penny Kazmier

The inspiration for this recipe came from an appetizer my son and daughter-in-law brought to a summer party. Half-inch chunks of salty feta were threaded onto individual toothpicks, followed by a mint leaf and a bite-sized cube of watermelon. Once assembled and placed on a platter, the entire pate received a drizzle of balsamic glaze. They tasted as good as they looked!

I set out to find a recipe with similar flavors, but most added an olive oil-based vinaigrette that I felt masked the fresh flavor I had hoped for.

I needed something quick and easy, so my version is very simple; larger pieces of watermelon are placed on a platter and are topped with some briny crumbled feta cheese, a sprinkle of salt, a little pepper if desired, fresh mint, a drizzle of balsamic glaze or your favorite balsamic vinegar, and if desired, a little olive oil.

The result is a fresh and delicious combination perfect by itself or with almost anything you pair it with. Unfortunately, it does not keep well as leftovers, so make only the amount your need and throw another batch together tomorrow, or use the ingredients to make some of those tasty appetizers I mentioned earlier.

And, if after you are done with the salad and appetizers, you still have leftover watermelon try making Popsicles. My mom would insert a Popsicle stick into an ice cream bar-shaped piece of watermelon, wrap it in plastic, and place it in the freezer. It was a healthy chilly treat on a hot day. Or if you have Popsicle molds, throw watermelon pieces in the blender and process until smooth. Fill molds and freeze.

With all these ways to use it, there is no excuse not to buy an entire watermelon the next time you have the opportunity. It is a summer tradition at our house -- and don't forget the salt!

• Penny Kazmier, a wife and mother of four from South Barrington, won the 2011 Daily Herald Cook of the Week Challenge. Contact Penny at DhCulinaryAdventures@gmail.com.

Watermelon, Feta & Mint Salad

12, ½-inch-thick watermelon slices, rind removed

4 ounces sheep's milk feta, crumbled

¼ teaspoon sea salt -- to taste

Fresh pepper

¼ cup chiffonade cut fresh mint -- see below

Balsamic glaze

Olive oil

Extra mint leaves for garnish

There are no exact measurements for this salad, so feel free to add more/less of each ingredient based on your own preference.

Place watermelon on platter. It is OK to stack it, but no more than two slices should be placed on top of each other. Sprinkle with crumbled cheese. Sprinkle with a little salt and a few grinds of pepper.

Chiffonade of mint: remove mint leave from stems and place one on top of the other, creating a small stack. Tightly roll stacked leaves and slice into thin strips. Fluff before measuring. (Chiffonade means shredded or finely cut.)

Sprinkle mint over cheese and drizzle with a little balsamic glaze and it desired, olive oil. Garnish with extra mint leaves.

Serve by placing slices topped with cheese and mint onto plates.

Serves 6

