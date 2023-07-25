Music, motocross, animals and rides highlight the Lake Country Fair July 26-30

The Lake County Fair returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake July 26-30 with rides, games, live music, contests, livestock auctions and competition and more. Daily Herald File Photo

Celebrating its 94th year, the Lake County Fair returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Grayslake Wednesday to Sunday, July 26-30.

Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; gates open at 8 a.m. for livestock events.

Rides and games open at 1 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday through Sunday. Expo Hall hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Arena events at the Lake County Fair include motocross, monster truck events, a demolition derby and professional bull riding. - Daily Herald File Photo

Livestock barn hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event features carnival rides and games, a petting zoo, food vendors, live entertainment, livestock auctions and competitions, the Lake County Fair Queen Pageants and a talent contest.

Live musical performances include the Dixon Bandits on Wednesday; Blooze Brothers and Chapel Hill Band on Thursday; Brass on Fire and Six Speed Tranny on Friday; Zydeco Voodoo and Judson Brown Band on Saturday; Brass From The Past and Tropixplosion on Sunday; and many more.

Arena events include motocross on Wednesday and Thursday, Monster Truck Throwdown on Thursday and Friday, pro bull riding on Saturday, and a demolition derby on Sunday.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 The Lake County Fair includes an array of animal offerings, including camel and pony rides, pig races, livestock events, stunt and police dog demonstrations, a petting zoo and more.

Other activities include pig races, police dog demos and stunt dog shows, camel and pony rides and the Timberworks Lumberjack Show.

Tickets for the Lake County Fair, available online, are $15 per day or $55 for a season pass for ages 13 and older and $5 per day or $20 for a season pass for ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Tickets for ages 65 and older are available at the gate only for $5 per day or $20 for a season pass. Active military in uniform are admitted free; active military not in uniform, veterans and dependents are admitted free on Thursday, July 27, and for $5 on other days at the gate only.

Tickets include admission to the demolition derby, monster trucks, motocross and more. Tickets are not date specific.

The Lake County Fairground and Event Center is at 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake.

For tickets and more information, visit lcfair.com/2023.

Lake County Fair schedule

The fair runs July 26-30 at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake. These are just some of the events planned. For a full schedule, visit lcfair.com/weekataglance. Schedule subject to change.

Wednesday, July 268 a.m. to 9 p.m. Livestock Barns open

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fair open

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expo Hall open

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Assoc.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midwest Camel & Pony Rides

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Miller's Petting Zoo

11 a.m.; 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Show Me Swine Pig Races

1 to 10 p.m. Rides and games

1, 5 and 7 p.m. Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

3 p.m. Name That Tune

3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Police dog demonstration

3:30, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Timerworks Lumberjack Show

6 p.m. Night of Thrills driving event

6 p.m. Miss Lake County Fair Queen Pageant

7 p.m. Motocross

8 p.m. Dixon Bandits perform

Thursday, July 278 a.m. to 9 p.m. Livestock Barns open

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fair open

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expo Hall open

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Assoc.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midwest Camel & Pony Rides

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Miller's Petting Zoo

11 a.m.; 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Show Me Swine Pig Races

Noon to 10 p.m. Rides and games

1, 5 and 7 p.m. Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

2 p.m. Paper Airplane Contest

3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Police dog demonstration

3:30, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Timerworks Lumberjack Show

5 p.m. Svelte Bobby and the Soulfixers perform

5 p.m. Chapel Hill Band performs

5:30 p.m. Livestock Costume Contest

6 p.m. Junior Miss and Little Miss Lake County Fair Queen Pageants

7 p.m. Motocross

7 p.m. Monster Truck Throwdown

8 p.m. Blooze Brothers perform

Friday, July 288 a.m. to 9 p.m. Livestock Barns open

10 a.m. to midnight Fair open

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall open

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Assoc.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midwest Camel & Pony Rides

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Miller's Petting Zoo

11 a.m.; 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Show Me Swine Pig Races

Noon to midnight Rides and games

1, 5 and 7 p.m. Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

2 p.m. Cow Relay Race

3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Police dog demonstration

3:30, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Timerworks Lumberjack Show

5 p.m. Would You Kindly performs

6:30 p.m. Brass on Fire performs

7 p.m. Monster Truck Throwdown

9:30 p.m. Lounge Puppets perform

9:30 p.m. Six Speed Tranny performs

Saturday, July 298 a.m. to 9 p.m. Livestock Barns open

10 a.m. to midnight Fair open

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expo Hall open

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Assoc.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midwest Camel & Pony Rides

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Miller's Petting Zoo

11 a.m.; 1, 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Show Me Swine Pig Races

11 a.m. Air Guitar Contest

Noon to midnight Rides and games

Noon Pretty Pretty Princess with the Lake County Queens

1, 5 and 7 p.m. Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

1 p.m. Baby Crawling Contest

1:30 p.m. School of Rock: Libertyville House Band performs

2-4 p.m. Livestock Auction

3 p.m. Uncle Pigeon performs

3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Police dog demonstration

3:30, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Timerworks Lumberjack Show

4:30 p.m. Zydeco Voodoo performs

4:30 p.m. Barnyard Boogie: Musical Chairs Edition

5:45 p.m. Penny & Porkchop's Fairy-tail Wedding

6 p.m. Chicago Latin Groove performs

6:30 p.m. Piggyback Race

7 p.m. Pro Bull Riding

8 p.m. Husband Calling Contest

9 p.m. John King performs

9:30 p.m. Judson Brown Band performs

Sunday, July 308 a.m. to 5 p.m. Livestock Barns open

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fair open

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Expo Hall open

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake County Farm Heritage Assoc.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Midwest Camel & Pony Rides

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Miller's Petting Zoo

11 a.m.; 1, 2, 5 and 7 p.m. Show Me Swine Pig Races

Noon to 8 p.m. Rides and games

Noon Best Doughnut in Lake County

12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Timerworks Lumberjack Show

1, 5 and 7 p.m. Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

1 p.m. Frozen T-Shirt Contest

2 p.m. Junior Talent Show

2 p.m. Pie Eating Contest

2 p.m. Demolition Derby

2:30 p.m. Rico performs

3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Police dog demonstration

3:30 p.m. Roger That performs

4 p.m. Senior Talent Show

5 p.m. Brass from the Past performs

6 p.m. Animal Sound Imitation Contest

6 p.m. Tropixplosion performs