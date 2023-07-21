Spotlight: Steel Beam hosts variety show, Shakespeare in the Parks

Chicago Shakespeare Theater and the Chicago Park District team up to present pop-up performances at Chicago parks from July 25 to Aug. 5. Courtesy of Ty Optix Photography

Steel Beam variety show

Steel Beam Theatre hosts a variety show fundraiser featuring performers who've appeared on its stage.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $20. Masks recommended. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Shakespeare in the park

Chicago Shakespeare Theater partners with the Chicago Park District to present pop-up performances as part of its annual Shakespeare in the Parks series, now in its 12th year. Titled "The Hero Within," the multidisciplinary, musical revue examines everyday heroes through characters and scenes from William Shakespeare's plays.

Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, through Aug. 5 at various Chicago parks. Free. See chicagoshakes.com/parks.

Jake Ziman, from left, Donna Louden, Barry DuBois and Angel Alzeidan star in Copley Theatre's revival of "Next to Normal," a Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical about the impact of mental illness on a suburban family. - Courtesy of Amy Nelson

Paramount Theatre opens its second Bold Series with a revival of "Next to Normal," the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey about a suburban mom struggling with bipolar disorder and the disease's impact on her immediate family. Artistic director Jim Corti directs Chicago newcomer Donna Louden, who plays family matriarch Diana. Barry DeBois co-stars as her husband Dan.

Previews at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26; 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 8 p.m. July 28; 2 and 8 p.m. July 29; 1 and 5:30 p.m. July 30 at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The show opens Aug. 2. $40-$55. Masks optional. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

Redtwist season

Redtwist theater announced its upcoming 202 "Season of Pride" will include "Wolves," Steven Yockey's re-imagining of "Little Red Riding Hood." Following that production this fall, the theater revives Larry Kramer's "The Normal Heart," about an advocacy group's efforts during the early days of the AIDS crisis in early 2024. The season concludes in spring 2024 with the premiere of "Bottle Fly," Jacqueline Goldfinger's drama about queer people in Florida's Everglades who are grappling with poverty, race and bigotry. Performances take place at 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. Dates will be announced later. $75 season subscriptions go on sale Aug. 1. Individual tickets go on sale Sept. 1. (773) 728-7529 or redtwisttheatre.org.

In other news

• Steppenwolf Theatre extended its premiere of "Another Marriage," a domestic drama by ensemble member Kate Arrington. Performances run through July 30 at 1646 N. Halsted St., Chicago. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

• Raven Theatre Company named Sarah Slight as artistic director. Slight, a dramaturge, literary manager and producer, had been serving as Raven's interim artistic director following the departure of Cody Estle late last year.