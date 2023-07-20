Widescreen: Four superb suburban movie screenings -- and more Comcast consternation

Listen to your friend Billy Zane, Derek, and go see "Demon Knight" on the big screen. Associated Press

A title sequence set to Filter's "Hey Man, Nice Shot," Chicago native Billy Zane literally punching through some dude's head, and the piercing cackles of The Cryptkeeper. What more could you want from a night at the movies?

As part of the Smash Cut Cinema series hosted by podcaster Patrick Bromley, the 1995 horror/comedy/TV spinoff "Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight" will screen at 10 p.m. Saturday at Elk Grove Theatre, 1050 Elk Grove Town Center, Elk Grove Village. Tickets cost $10 and are available at classiccinemas.com.

Zane plays The Collector, a smooth-talking demon who clashes with William Sadler, Jada Pinkett (not yet Smith) and Thomas Haden Church in a New Mexico boardinghouse. Directed by Spike Lee collaborator Ernest Dickerson, it's bathed in greens and purples and is about as '90s as it gets. Seeing it on a big screen with a like-minded audience will be way better than watching that used VHS copy I bought at Family Video in Arlington Heights all those years ago.

A good case of the Mondays

The next three Movie Mondays at the Paramount Theatre, 23 East Galena Blvd., Aurora, are real doozies.

This coming Monday you can see Lin-Manuel Miranda's bigger-than-life musical "In The Heights," which most of us watched from the comfort of our homes on HBO Max during the pandemic.

July 31: Cheer your head off all over again for "Avengers: Endgame," the movie that, in retrospect, should have ended the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Aug. 7: Take flight with Tom Cruise again in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Better yet: Take flight with him right now in "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One," which is just about the best action movie you could possibly hope to see.)

Admission costs $1, cash only, at the door.

They're at it again

A few weeks ago, Comcast took Peacock Premium away from Xfinity cable subscribers. Now they've raised the price, news that was delivered to customers just after midnight on Tuesday when the change took effect.

A monthly Premium subscription that includes all of the service's best offerings now goes for $5.99 monthly (up $1) or $59.99 annually (up $10). The reason is, again, rather obvious: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," the year's biggest box office hit at almost $1.4 billion in tickets sold, arrives Friday, Aug. 3, on the streaming platform. ("Fast X" won't be far behind.)

• Sean Stangland is an assistant news editor whose heart soared when the Music Box crowd applauded Philip Seymour Hoffman's entrance at last weekend's screening of "Boogie Nights."