Turn to shrimp, a versatile and nutritional powerhouse this summer

Summer is in full swing, and what better time to celebrate the abundance of fresh flavors and outdoor cooking? When it comes to versatile ingredients that embody the essence of summer, shrimp takes the crown.

Not only is shrimp deliciously succulent and packed with flavor, but it also boasts a myriad health benefits. When it comes to a protein that screams summertime versatility, look no further than shrimp. These delightful little crustaceans are delicious and pack a healthy punch.

This seafood delicacy is low in calories and saturated fats while being an excellent source of protein. Shrimp brings a delightful twist to summer dishes, making it a must-have ingredient for any food enthusiast.

With shrimp's versatility, the possibilities for creating vibrant and delicious summer meals are endless. Prepare your taste buds for an explosive dance of fiery flavors with Nashville hot shrimp, where the perfect balance of spice and succulence creates a tantalizingly delicious sensation. Indulge in the delight of shrimp spring rolls, where the delicate combination of fresh shrimp, crisp vegetables, and aromatic herbs creates a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate. Savor the irresistible deliciousness of shrimp wontons as each bite unveils a delectable blend of tender shrimp, fragrant spices, and a delightfully crispy exterior that will leave your taste buds craving more.

Shrimp and grits. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

4 ounces shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 tablespoons self-rising flour (or regular)

4 tablespoons ice cold water

½ to 1 teaspoon Nashville Hot seasoning

avocado oil spray

1 zucchini, sliced

salt and pepper

¼ cup quick grits

1 cup water with salt and pepper

1 teaspoon butter

¼ teaspoon Nashville Hot seasoning

Chopped parsley or cilantro for garnish

Put the grits and 1 cup water in a 4 cup measuring cup. Microwave for 6 minutes. Stir and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a small skillet, pan fry the zucchini over medium low heat for 6-7 minutes, flipping once.

Mix the flour and 4 tablespoons of cold water until combined. Stir in the Nashville Hot seasoning.

Heat skillet over medium heat with avocado oil spray.

Dredge the shrimp in the flour mixture, and cook for 6-7 minutes, flipping halfway through.

To plate: Pour the grits in the middle of the plate. Add the zucchini on the side. Add the cooked shrimp. Add the teaspoon of butter to the pan with ¼ teaspoon Nashville Hot seasoning and pour over grits.

Garnish with chopped cilantro or parsley.

Serves 1

Biz Velatini

Shrimp Wontons

6 ounces peeled and deveined shrimp, roughly chopped

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon finely grated ginger

2 tablespoons chicken stock

2 teaspoon cornstarch

½ cup pea shoots, roughly chopped (can substitute baby spinach)

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

24 won ton skins

For the sauce:

2 tablespoons chili oil (homemade or store bought)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

½ cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon cornstarch

In a large bowl, mix the shrimp through cilantro in the ingredients list. Mix with a fork or your hands for 2-3 minutes.

Heat a pot of water to boil.

Lay your won ton wrappers on the counter (I do 6 at a time, and keep the rest covered with a wet paper towel so they don't dry out).

Using a teaspoon of filling, fill the wrapper, then wet the sides of the wontons with your finger to seal. Reduce water to a simmer -- you don't want to cook the wontons in a rolling boil. Boil for 3-5 minutes.

For the sauce, put everything in a skillet and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes to thicken.

Serve with veggies on the side and drizzle two teaspoons of sauce over the won tons.

Serves 4 (makes 24 wontons)

Biz Velatini

Shrimp spring rolls. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

3 spring roll wrappers

3 ounces cooked shrimp

1 cup salad mix, a bagged slaw mix

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon powdered peanut butter

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 pinch crushed red pepper

Chopped parsley or cilantro optional for garnish

In a bowl, place slightly warm water -- you'll need it a couple inches deep. Dip the spring rolls in the water, just enough to start to wilt -- it may be a bit firm, but the water takes a minute to absorb and you don't want to saturate it too much otherwise it will be impossible to roll up.

Place the sheets on a wet cutting board. Divide the salad mix and shrimp between the wrappers, and roll up.

Mix the hoisin sauce, powdered peanut butter, rice wine vinegar and crushed red pepper for the dipping sauce. Serve with sauce and garnish with optional parsley or cilantro.

Serves 1 (makes 3 rolls)

Biz Velatini