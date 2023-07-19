Peterik recounts collapsing on stage in Des Plaines

Jim Peterik, center, was performing with The Ides of March on Sunday when he collapsed on the Des Plaines Theatre stage.

Jim Peterik of the Ides of March said his blood-sugar level had crashed when he collapsed while performing Sunday afternoon at the Des Plaines Theatre.

The Grammy-winning founder of Survivor and the Ides of March recalled the episode on his Facebook page Monday, saying doctors who examined him after the incident told him that his blood sugar had dropped to 47.

"Maybe I should have eaten more than a muffin and a banana before the show," Peterik wrote. "Just sayin'. Lesson learned."

The 72-year-old is back to feeling like his normal self and was in the studio Wednesday working on his next album.

He is also preparing for his CD release party Thursday at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

