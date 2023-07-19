Enjoy the salty sweetness of a baked salami at your next party

This recipe will be the hero of your appetizer table. The intensity of the mustard, the sweetness of the jam and the salty goodness of the salami create an irresistible treat for your taste buds. I suggest making two salamis if you're serving this for a larger crowd. You'll see how fast they go! Let the record show that I almost single-handedly devoured this ambrosial concoction the first time I had it at a friend's house. She intervened -- perhaps in fear that I would lick the plate clean -- and kindly shared this legendary recipe with me.

If you've never bought a whole salami before, don't fret. They are available in every major grocery store; just ask someone in the deli department to help you find them.

• Karen Nochimowski is the author of "6-Minute Dinners (& More!)," a newly released cookbook filled with over 100 simple and delicious recipes with six ingredients or less, including nut-free and allergy-friendly options, to help busy families get dinner on the table with ease. You will find wonderful testimonials in the book from Gloria Estefan, Alex Borstein, Katie Couric, Howie Mandel, Margaret Cho, Barbara Corcoran and many others. Karen also started and runs Momma Chef's Soup Kitchen and Momma Chef's Little Free Pantries in Chicago, which provides food at no cost to those in need around Chicago. So far, Karen has provided over 20,000 meals and over 15,000 pounds of non-perishable food. Part of the proceeds from the cookbook will go towards feeding those facing food insecurity.

Baked Salami

1 (2-pound) whole soft salami

1 (8-ounce) jar Dijon mustard, such as Grey Poupon

1 (12-ounce) jar apricot jam

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Score the salami into ¼-inch (6-mm)-thick slices, making sure the slices do not go all the way through.

Place the salami into an 8-by-8-inch (20-by-20-cm) baking dish or aluminum pan.

In a small bowl, mix the mustard and jam until well combined. Spread half of the mustard mixture all over the scored salami.

Save the rest of the mixture to serve on the side as a dipping sauce.

Bake the salami uncovered for 45 minutes.

Notes: Do not use a hard or dry salami; it will be hard to cut. If you cannot find a 2-pound (907-g) salami, you can use a 1-pound (454-g) piece and make two of them.

You can serve the salami as-is or cut it into small squares and serve it with toothpicks.

Serves 8 as an appetizer

Karen Nochimowski