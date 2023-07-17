Actor/director Austin Pendleton bows out of Steppenwolf's 'No Man's Land'

Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble members Austin Pendleton, left, and Jeff Perry rehearse for the revival of Harold Pinter's "No Man's Land" set to open Sunday. The theater announced Monday that Pendleton is bowing out of the production for personal reasons. Courtesy of Joel Moorman

Steppenwolf Theatre co-founder and Highland Park resident Jeff Perry waited more than 20 years to reunite on stage with longtime friend and fellow ensemble member, actor/director Austin Pendleton.

For the two Harold Pinter fans, Steppenwolf's revival of Pinter's 1975 play "No Man's Land" seemed an ideal choice. Unfortunately, Perry will have to wait a while longer for the reunion.

Mark Ulrich takes over for Austin Pendleton in Steppenwolf Theatre's revival of "No Man's Land," starring co-founder Jeff Perry.

Steppenwolf announced Monday that Pendleton has, for personal reasons, withdrawn from the production currently in previews at 1600 N. Halsted St., Chicago.

Chicago actor Mark Ulrich will play the role of Spooner opposite Perry's Hirst in director Les Waters' revival, which opens Sunday. For tickets call (312) 335-1650 or see steppenwolf.org.