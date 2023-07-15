Paddling, fireflies, zip lining, archery among summer activities at area forest preserves

Archery for various skill levels is available at Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville. Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

Hiking and biking aren't the only activities available at local forest preserves for summer fun. All offer a variety of programs, facilities and activities for a change of pace.

Fees may be required. Here are some suggestions:

The Des Plaines River offers six canoe launches and 34 miles of water for paddling. - Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserve

Explore lakes and rivers

There are 11 paddling locations in the Lake County Forest Preserves system from inland lakes to launches on the Des Plaines and Fox rivers. Common types of paddlecraft include canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

The Des Plaines River runs 34 miles through 12 forest preserves with six canoe launches. Other recommended top spots include: Hastings Lake near Lake Villa for viewing wildlife; Lake Carina near Gurnee, a popular fishing spot with a wheelchair-accessible pier; and Sterling Lake at Van Patten Woods near Wadsworth for sunset and full moon paddling programs.

Two of the Lake County Forest Preserves' dog parks have bodies of water where dogs can swim. - Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserve, Teri Krieger

Cool off with your dog

Five uniquely different outdoor dog parks are available for dogs to exercise, swim and socialize off-leash. Duck Farm in Lake Villa and Independence Grove near Libertyville have bodies of water in which dogs can swim. An annual or daily permit and a dog are required for entry.

Independence Grove has a marina with bike, boat and paddling craft rentals; concerts on Tuesdays; trivia nights; and a beer garden offering craft brews on a 129-acre lake. Visit lcfpd.org for details.

Local forest preserves have a variety of programs, facilities and activities for summer fun including hiking or biking at Busse Woods. - Courtesy of Forest Preserves of Cook County

See the forest from the trees

Zip lining and more is available at Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park at Bemis Woods near Western Springs.

The park includes a two- to three-hourlong Treetop Adventure Course with five zip lines running 2,837 feet; a "double Tarzan swing" that allows two participants to simultaneously swing from 30 feet and safely land in a cargo net; a series of rope ladders and bridges; spider's webs and trapezes; 40 obstacles situated 40-plus feet up in the forest canopy; an hourlong treetop course with two zip lines; an ax throwing range; and treetop nets for the little ones.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Small cabins can be rented at the Forest Preserves of Cook County's Camp Reinberg on Quentin Road near Palatine.

Camping

Five campgrounds offer a different experience and feature accessible campsite options and amenities.

Camp Reinberg in the oak woods of Deer Grove in Palatine has tent sites, heated year-round cabins, a dining hall and outdoor gathering areas. Weekend programs for campers are available through Labor Day weekend.

Each campground has a limited number of adventure backpacks with binoculars, field guides, a compass, activity sheets and other aids to explore nature for free checkout.

Visit fpdcc.com/things-to-do/camping/.

Kane County

Nature at night

The Nightime Nature Series takes visitors into the field at night to learn the background, ecological role and ways to help common creatures.

Learn the science behind a firefly's glow, how they blink their messages to other fireflies, the science of bioluminescence and more during "Firefly Flash" and "The Wonder and Beauty of Fireflies" July 27 and 29, respectively. The programs are at Campton Forest Preserve in St. Charles and Hampshire Forest Preserve.

Moths are the most important nocturnal pollinators. Learn about their unusual beauty, life cycles and habitats during "Moth Mania" on Aug. 2 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles.

The giant leopard moth is among important pollinators that emerge at night. Learn more at "Moth Mania" Aug. 2 at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Kane County Forest Preserve

Perseid meteor shower viewing

Hone your stargazing skills and seek out the constellation Perseus and the meteors associated with it during the annual phenomenon. A naturalist will share the legend of Perseus and other star lore associated with nearby constellations.

Advance registration is required for all nature programs. Call (630) 444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. Visit kaneforest.com/the-treeline-newsletter for more options.

Go orienteering in the DuPage County forest preserves. - Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

On target

An archery range at Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville has three separate areas, each with posted regulations, bow racks, quivers and limestone shooting lanes.

The beginner range has eight lanes up to 25 yards and the interactive range has nine lanes up to 60 yards. Both are open daily through Nov. 30. The advanced range has 11 lanes up to 90 meters and is open year-round.

Permits are required and archers should bring their own target covers. Those who don't own equipment or are new to the sport can attend an archery program including an open house on Aug. 5.

A bird's-eye view

The 190-foot-tall scenic overlook at Green Valley Forest Preserve in Naperville provides view from above of DuPage County and the Chicago skyline. The overlook also is a good place to picnic and look for migrating birds. The overlook is open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29 but may be closed at times without advance notice.

Wayfinding

Learn how to use a compass by following a series of directions leading around Mount Hoy at the Blackwell Forest Preserve or use your phone and an app to find hidden caches throughout the forest preserves.

Visit the things to do and places to go tabs at dupageforest.org/ for details.