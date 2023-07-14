Geneva Arts Fair returns July 29 & 30

The Geneva Arts Fair returns to Third Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 29 and 30.

The juried fine arts show showcases artisans from around the country in a host of mediums. Patrons can buy original works of art and have the opportunity to meet exhibiting artists, learn the sources of their inspirations and ask questions about techniques, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

This show also includes free art activities for children of all ages.

The products of Plandscape Inc. will transform the intersection of South Third and Franklin streets into a comforting, breathtaking display of foliage and color. Stop by the Information Garden's Booth with any questions about the arts fair, upcoming festivals or visiting Geneva, according to the release.

The Geneva Arts Fair is sponsored by Harvey's Tales Bookshop.

Third Street from James to South streets will be shut down at noon Friday, July 28, for traffic and parking to allow artists to set up their tents, according to a news release from the Geneva Police Department.

"No Parking" signage will be posted on the morning of July 28 to notify downtown visitors. If vehicles remain on South Third Street after the parking restrictions begin, the police department will have them towed. The primary Geneva Arts Fair detour route is Second Street.

South Third Street is expected to be reopened to motorists by 8:30 p.m. on July 30.

For information, including exhibiting artists, visit genevachamber.com, or call the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at (630) 232-6060.