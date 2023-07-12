With new chef's table series, Hey Nonny owners tap into chef's culinary, interpersonal skills

Hey Nonny's owners have a secret weapon in new chef Mauricio "Noe" Sanchez-Tapia, who took over the Arlington Heights restaurant's kitchen on Jan 1. And it's not just his culinary skills.

"Besides the fact he's a great chef, the most charming thing about Noe is that he loves talking to customers," said Chip Brooks, who co-owns the Arlington Heights music venue with Chris Dungan. "He lives and breathes for the interaction."

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Hey Nonny chef Noe Sanchez-Tapia, second from right, and co-owner Chip Brooks, second from left, chat with patrons Claudia Montalbano, left, of Downers Grove and Martha Karavins-Hemmati of Arlington Heights.

Sanchez-Tapia's rapport with diners inspired the owners to establish a weekly chef's table dining series to capitalize on what Brooks described as their chef's "magical personality."

The chef's table consists of a three-course, $55 prix fixe dinner prepared by Sanchez-Tapia himself based on the diners' preferences. It works like this: Sanchez-Tapia meets with the patrons, asks them what they like to eat, the flavors and seasonings they prefer and creates a unique dish that marries Hey Nonny's options with patrons' preferences, Brooks said.

Chef's table dinners are by reservation on Tuesday and Wednesday evening (Thursday reservations will resume after the village's summer concert series concludes later this month). Reservations are limited to one or two tables per night, Brooks said.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Hey Nonny chef Noe Sanchez-Tapia says what matters to him is that patrons like Claudia Montalbano, left, and Martha Karavins-Hemmati enjoy their experience at the Arlington Heights restaurant.

"Everyone raves about Noe's food," he said, commenting on how "lovely his cooking and presentations are."

Established in October 2018, Hey Nonny is known primarily as a music venue with an eclectic, bistro-style menu, Brooks said.

"We wanted to have really good food -- not just the standard stuff you can get anywhere," he said. "We didn't want it to be expensive, but we wanted it to stand out as something different from every other place in town."

In addition to the chef's table, the restaurant also hosts other dining specials, including a quarterly wine dinner. Beginning in August, Hey Nonny will introduce a late-night menu to accompany its Nightcap free music series from 9:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

As for Sanchez-Tapia, he's doing what he loves: Cooking and chatting, talking with customers about the origins of the menu items, informing them of ingredients and the restaurant's farm-to-table local sourcing efforts.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Hey Nonny chef Noe Sanchez-Tapia presides over the Arlington Heights restaurant's kitchen.

He says diners appreciate the information and the attention.

"To see them enjoying everything is what matters for me," he said. "To see them smile and say thank you for the experience, that's what matters."

• • •

Chef's table dinners

Where: Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com

When: Dinner Tuesdays and Wednesdays; Thursdays will resume in August. Reserve ahead, as it's limited to one or two tables each night.