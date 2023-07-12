Tony-nominated 'Girl From the North Country' and 'Peter Pan' added to Broadway in Chicago season

Broadway in Chicago announced that "Girl From the North Country," featuring songs by Bob Dylan, will play Chicago in 2024. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

The Tony Award-nominated "Girl from the North Country," a musical set to Bob Dylan's songs with a book by Conor McPherson, and the family favorite "Peter Pan" will play Chicago next year as part of Broadway in Chicago's 2023-2024 season.

"Girl From the North Country," about the intersecting lives of wayward travelers in 1930s Minnesota, plays the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago, from Feb. 13 to Feb. 25, 2024.

"Peter Pan," adapted from J.M. Barrie's tales about the boy who refused to grow up, soars into the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago from March 25 to April 7, 2024.

Group tickets for both productions are available by phone at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets go on sale at a later date. See broadwayinchicago.com.