Miss Illinois Teen USA winner from Barrington models success on her mother's

Vivica Lewandowski captured the Miss Illinois Teen USA title in May. Now she's preparing for the national pageant, to be held later this year in Reno, Nevada. Courtesy of Mandy Lewandowski

Buoyed by being crowned Miss Illinois Teen USA in May, Vivica Lewandowski now has her sights set on national honors.

Lewandowski will be competing for Miss Teen USA later this year.

"I'm extremely excited. I can't wait," said the 18-year-old Barrington High School graduate, the first Barrington resident to win the pageant.

"It's been a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl," added Lewandowski, who also was chosen Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants.

Pageant success runs in the family. Her mother, Mandy Lane Lewandowski, won Miss Illinois USA in 1998, making them the first mother-daughter duo to win state titles in Illinois.

"I remember walking around holding her crown up. It was too big to fit on my head," said Vivica, who calls her mom her biggest inspiration.

Mandy, whose modeling experience in China and Singapore inspired her daughter to learn Mandarin, appeared as a model for Tommy Hilfiger and Victoria's Secret.

During her interview at the Miss Illinois Teen USA pageant in Bloomington, Vivica said her proudest accomplishment is the charity she started with her family eight years ago. Chicago Charity Clays has raised more than $2 million to provide medical and financial support for members of the military and their families.

Vivica plans to pursue a modeling career in New York while going to college. She already has an impressive resume, having worked as a high fashion model in Chicago for Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom. She also works as a full-time runway model for ZZAZZ Productions.

"When she sets her mind to do something, she's going to give 100%," Mandy said of her daughter. "As a person, she is very kind. I'm very proud that she won the title. But I am equally as proud that she was crowned Miss Congeniality, because that speaks volumes about her character."