District 207 buying land near Maine South High for $3.2 million

The Maine Township High School District 207 board has agreed to purchase the roughly 3-acre site at 711 S. Hamlin Ave., Park Ridge, for $3.2 million. This house and some storage buildings are on the mostly undeveloped property. Courtesy of District 207

A plot of mostly undeveloped property adjacent to the Maine South High School campus in Park Ridge will be used for environmental and agricultural education, District 207 officials announced.

District officials also will talk with Park Ridge Park District leaders about finding possible community uses for the land, District 207 announced in a news release.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2020

The school board has agreed to purchase the roughly 3-acre site at 711 S. Hamlin Ave. for $3.2 million.

Although it's known by some as the Cline Farm, the property isn't a working farm, District 207 spokesman Brett Clark said. It's mostly open green space with trees.

The land had been privately owned by the same family for more than 100 years, according to the district.

A house and storage buildings are on the land. They could be improved and used or razed, Clark said. District 207 officials will evaluate the buildings "to see about next steps," he said.

The land purchase and possible educational programs there would benefit students considering environmental or agricultural careers.

"We have major issues to tackle related to the environment, but that also means that there are many viable career options available," Clark said.