 

Kiefer Sutherland, 'Back to the Future' and 'Vacation' reunions set for Fan Expo in Rosemont

    Kiefer Sutherland, seen here in 2021, is among the celebrities set to appear next month at Fan Expo Chicago in Rosemont. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 7/11/2023 6:29 PM

Emmy Award-winner Kiefer Sutherland ("Rabbit Hole," "24," "Lost Boys," "Flatliners") will appear next month at Fan Expo Chicago, a comic ands pop culture convention to be held Aug. 10 to 13, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Also scheduled during the convention are a "Back to the Future" cast reunion with Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, and a 40th anniversary reunion of the "National Lampoon's Vacation" cast with Chevy Chase, Christie Brinkley, Anthony Michael Hall, Randy Quaid and Dana Barron.

 

Actor and pioneering motion capture performer Andy Serkis ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "Star Wars: Andor," "Black Panther") also is scheduled to appear, along with director Sam Raimi ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "The Evil Dead"), Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian," "Better Call Saul," "Breaking Bad"), artist Frank Miller and Emmy Award-winner Henry Winkler ("Barry," "Arrested Development," "Happy Days").

Tickets start at $22 through July 26 and at $27 beginning July 27. See fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago for more information.

