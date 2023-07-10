Emagine Batavia to host grand opening screening for Super EMX auditorium

The new Emagine Batavia movie theater at 550 N. Randall Road in Batavia will unveil its Super EMX auditorium on Tuesday. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Emagine Batavia will unveil its Super EMX auditorium, featuring a 96-foot wide, 53-foot-tall movie screen, with a public showing of "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

According to a news release, the 414-seat Super EMX auditorium was still under construction when Emagine Batavia opened June 1 in the former Randall 15 IMAX theater location. The 4K laser-projected image will be paired with a Dolby Atmos® immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound.

In addition to 12 auditoriums, Emagine Batavia includes a bar, fresh pizza oven, pool tables, heated recliners, video games, an interactive bowling experience and more. Private screening rooms are also available.

Tickets for Super EMX showings will be on sale soon at Emagine-Entertainment.com or through the Emagine app.

Emagine Batavia is at 550 N. Randall Road.