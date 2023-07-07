Spotlight: 'Cumbeline' in the parks and roller-skating tuner 'Xanadu' closes Metropolis season

Midsommer Flights brings Shakespeare to Chicago parks this summer. Courtesy of Midsommer Flight

Free Shakespeare

Midsommer Flight stages "Cymbeline," William Shakespeare's tale that includes star-crossed lovers, mistaken identity and lost children reunited. The tale centers on the titular king, his rebellious daughter, conniving stepson and villainous queen.

6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, at Chicago Women's Park and Gardens, 1801 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago. Performances run through Aug. 13 at various Chicago parks. Free. midsommerflight.com.

The North Carolina-based Nouveau Sud Circus Project performs "La Bestia: A Circus Journey" as part of the 10th Annual Physical Theatre Festival Chicago showcasing innovative physical and visual theater from around the world. - Courtesy of BT Twitty

The Physical Theater Festival Chicago, founded by actress/producer Alice da Cunha and actor/educator Marc Frost to introduce theatergoers to innovative physical and visual theater-making, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Featured performers include: Punjabi-American comedian Amrita Dhaliwal; Spanish-Israeli theater company La Percha Teatro; South African collective North West Development Agency; multidisciplinary artist Benjamin Domask-Ruh and North Carolina-based social circus company Nouveau Sud Circus Project.

The festival begins Saturday, July 8, with a free family-friendly event from 2-8 p.m. at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., Chicago. Performances run Monday, July 10, through July 16, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., and the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, 4042 W. Armitage Ave. Chicago. $20, $15; all-festival pass $90, $75. Masks optional. physicalfestival.com.

BET playwright showcase

Black Ensemble Theater hosts the Black Playwrights Initiative Festival to showcase the ensemble's in-development scripts. Featured in this year's festival are bio-tuners about Dorothy Dandridge, Gladys Knight, Teena Marie and Sam Cooke.

7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 12-14, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at 4450 N. Clark St., Chicago. $25. Masks optional. (773) 769-4451 or blackensemble.org.

Metropolis stages 'Xanadu'

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre concludes its season with a revival of "Xanadu," a roller-skating tuner that artistic director Brendan Ragan describes as a "goofy satire of the famously bad film." Based on the 1980 film starring Olivia Newton John and Gene Kelly, it's about a muse who descends from Mount Olympus to inspire a struggling artist with whom she falls in love. Kevin Wiczer directs.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14, and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. July 15. $10-$45. Masks optional. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

Steppenwolf Theatre co-founder and Highland Park native Jeff Perry returns to Chicago to co-star in Steppenwolf's "No Man's Land."

Highland Park native and Steppenwolf Theatre co-founder Jeff Perry returns to Chicago to co-star with longtime ensemble member Austin Pendleton in "No Man's Land," Harold Pinter's tale about two older men whose drinking and camaraderie is interrupted by two sinister young men. Les Waters directs.

Previews at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14 and 20-21; 3 and 8 p.m. July 15 and 22; 3 p.m. July 16; and 8 p.m. July 19 at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The show opens July 23. $20-$98. Masks optional. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.