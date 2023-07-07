Relationships at the heart of politically inspired 'A Distinct Society' at Writers Theatre

Writers Theatre stages the Midwest premiere of writer/director Kareem Fahmy's "A Distinct Society," about the impact of the Trump administration's 2017 Muslim ban on families. The production stars Kate Fry, left, Amir Abdullah and Aila Ayilam Peck. Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

"A Distinct Society" -- ★ ★ ★

A political decree inspired "A Distinct Society," but writer/director Kareem Fahmy says his one-act, in its Midwest premiere at Writers Theatre, is not a political play. It's a play about people.

Fahmy got the idea from journalist Yeganeh Torbati. In a 2018 article, Torbati reported on how families circumvented former President Donald Trump's 2017 executive order prohibiting people from certain Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. They did so by meeting at the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a small-town library straddling the U.S.-Canada border. In that liminal space, Fahmy's characters seek sanctuary and solace. Among them is Peyman (Rom Barkhordar), an Iranian cardiac surgeon who shows up at the library (a comfy space by designer Paige Hathaway) to meet with his daughter Shirin (Aila Ayilam Peck), a medical student who he hasn't seen in a year.

In Writers Theatre's "A Distinct Society," U.S. border agent Bruce (Amir Abdullah), left, and Canadian teen Declan (Cole Keriazakos) talk at Haskell Free Library and Opera House, which straddles the U.S.-Canada border and served as a meeting place for families separated by the 2017 ban prohibiting people from Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S. - Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Their bond is central to "A Distinct Society," which is about relationships, specifically between children and parents and the impact of principles and policies on how they relate to one another.

The play fares best when Fahmy keeps the focus there and not on a romantic subplot that is unconvincing and only clutters the narrative. The same can be said of the multiple discourses on comic book superhero The Green Lantern and references to a communitywide talent show. Although that needless diversion comes with a saving grace: We get to hear Kate Fry sing snippets of the "Habanera" from Georges Bizet's "Carmen."

That said, the play has some touching moments and the acting is solid throughout.

The 2017 executive order banning entrance into the U.S. of people from Muslim-majority countries separates medical student Shirin (Alia Ayilam Peck) from her father Peyman (Rom Barkhordar) in Writers Theatre's Midwest premiere of "A Distinct Society." - Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

The ever-authentic Fry plays Manon, the Quebecois head librarian. She sympathizes with Peyman, who arrives at the library with food to comfort Shirin who is struggling with medical school. But Manon is reluctant to defy the new rules limiting family visits to five minutes and prohibiting the exchange of gifts, because she fears doing so might jeopardize library operations.

She isn't the only one trying to reconcile her principles with the policy she's expected to enforce. Bruce (Amir Abdullah), a U.S. Border Patrol agent who is sweet on the wary Manon, faces a similar conflict. Like her, he sympathizes with the family members estranged by the ban. And like her, he follows orders.

Head librarian Manon (Kate Fry) and U.S. border control agent Bruce (Amir Abdullah) begin a tentative romance in writer/director Kareem Fahmy's "A Distinct Society" running through July 23 at Writers Theatre. - Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Rounding out the cast is Cole Keriazakos, impressive as comic-book loving Declan, who skips classes to spend time at the library. A lonely 15-year-old, Declan -- with his inattentive mom and absent dad -- desperately needs a father figure, a role Bruce and Peyman awkwardly attempt to fill.

Manon also has unresolved issues with her late father, who she cut off 20 years earlier over his opposition to Quebec independence.

Basically, every character in this play is missing a family member. Every absence is deeply felt, and in some cases impossible to fill.

Declan (Cole Keriazakos) frequents the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, a library straddling the U.S.-Canada border, where Iranian student Shirin (Aila Ayilam Peck) has come to meet her father in Writers Theatre's "A Distinct Society." - Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

