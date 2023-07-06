What's for dinner? Try one of these 10 new suburban restaurants

Who knew growing up that one of the biggest challenges of adulting was going to be figuring out what to eat for dinner every night for the rest of your life? Unless of course you're in the military.

Fortunately we're spoiled for choice when it comes to suburban restaurants. Here's a look at the eats and deets of 10 new eateries that have recently come to a reservation app near you.

BTW, deets is short for details. It sounds cool and rhymes with eats. And BTW is short for by the way, BTW.

Ramsay's Kitchen

39 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (331) 244-2550, gordonramsayrestaurants.com/

The eats: The menu is stocked with signature Gorden Ramsay offerings like beef Wellington, crabcakes and Sticky Toffee Pudding, as well as offerings unique to the Naperville location like sticky cauliflower with a batter covered in a Korean barbecue glaze.

The deets: The long-awaited first suburban restaurant from famed chef/ubiquitous TV guy Gorden Ramsay is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Christina Wilson, VP Culinary/Gordon Ramsay North America, shows off some of the dishes at Ramsay's Kitchen in Naperville.

317 S. 3rd St., Geneva, (630) 262-1317, thejamesgeneva.com/

The eats: Steaks, chops and seafood and a wine list that's already landed them on Wine Spectators' best wine program list.

The deets: Located in a historic house that's the former home of Fiora's in downtown Geneva, The James is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

The James, a new restaurant and cocktail bar, has opened in the former Fiora's location at 317 S. Third St., Geneva. - Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

7 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5818, dukesnorthwoods.com/

The eats: Classic supper club menu includes Steak Diane, walleye, whitefish, burgers and several Old Fashioneds on the cocktail list, including the divisive Wisconsin version.

The deets: Located next to critical darling The Graceful Ordinary, Duke's is billed as "a slice of Wisconsin brought to downtown St. Charles," which we'll assume they mean as a good thing. Open late seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Por Tanto

6 S. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 814-8900, eatportanto.com/

The eats: A wine-focused Southern Mediterranean restaurant that serves inventive small plates, pizzas, pastries and regional wines.

The deets: You can "enjoy the tastes of a world far away" Tuesday through Sunday. Closed on Mondays.

Ella's Italian Pub

407 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 457-1115, ellasitalianpub.com/

The eats: Roman-style pan pizza, "bar snacks" like prosciutto and ricotta toast and soppraseta meatball sliders. Extensive wine and cocktail list. It's never too late to hop on the Negroni Sbaggliato hype train.

The deets: From the BG Hospitality Group, the people who brought you Gia Mia, Livia and moto imoto restaurants. Open for lunch and dinner seven days.

Land & Lake

6600 Mannheim Road, Rosemont, (847) 292-3730, landandlakerosemont.com/

The eats: Menu highlights include breakfast mac and cheese and a grilled pork chop with roasted apple and whole grain mustard and pickled apples.

The deets: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday through Sunday (that's all the meals on all the days!) in the first floor lobby of the newly remodeled Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn.

Davanti Enoteca

47 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 328-0280, davantienoteca.com/

The eats: Wine bar and restaurant with shareable contemporary twists on rustic Italian cuisine. Many small plates, pastas and seafood.

The deets: Open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. From Scott Harris Hospitality, who also bring you the nearby ...

Smokeshow BBQ

22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 864-3190 smokeshowbarbecue.com/

The eats: All the meats that are fit to smoke. Plus jackfruit, if you're so inclined.

The deets: The fifth Scott Harris Hospitality restaurant in Naperville, joining Fat Rosie's, La Sorella di Francesca, Vasili's and the aforementioned Davanti Enoteca. Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.

Chennai Express Bistro

1609 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (954) 756-3204, chennaiexpressbistro.com/

The eats: Classic Indian dishes with a fusion twist.

The deets: They promise "delectable dishes, warm hospitality, and an ambience that transports you to the colorful streets of India." Closed Mondays.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Rogue's Corner, a new steampunk-themed pizza and sandwich restaurant, recently opened in the space previously occupied by Red Poppy Bistro in downtown Elgin.

109 E. Highland Ave., Elgin, (224) 523-8893 roguescorner.com/

The eats: Traditional, Chicago-style square-cut tavern pies, Neapolitan pizza, housemade Italian beef.

The deets: Steampunk-themed pizzeria (that old trope) in a historic building that dates to the 1880s. Closed Mondays.