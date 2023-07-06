Cheers! 3 brew fests this weekend in the suburbs -- and 3 more coming soon

You'll find beer tents at most summer fests, but festivals devoted to beer take tasting to a whole other level.

Here are six this summer in the suburbs.

1. Naperville Ale Fest -- Summer Edition

1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Featuring over 150 unique craft beers and food from area food trucks. Entry includes 18 3-ounce samples, lawn games and a live DJ. Early entry at noon for $65; regular entry is $55. napervillealefest.com.

2. Downtown Wheaton Craft Beer Crawl

2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in downtown Wheaton. Sample local brews at shops and restaurants while enjoying music from the Leroy Winn Power Trio. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. at the "W" Tent on Front Street. $45. downtownwheaton.com/events.

3. Brew at the Zoo

5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Zoo fundraiser featuring food trucks, live music, adult beverages, silent auction, lawn games, zoo tours, photo booth and raffles. Must be 21 or older. Advance tickets cost $40-$45 or $15 for designated driver; day of: $20-$50. dtpd.org.

4. Blind Flights Outdoor Beer Tasting

1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Rotary Club of Carpentersville hosts a picnic-style blind craft beer tasting in the park featuring beers from local breweries. All proceeds go to charity. Tickets for $30 include 16 pours and a tasting glass. eventbrite.com.

5. Bands, Brews & BBQ

4:30-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 3:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry. Rotary Club of McHenry fundraising event features live music, barbecue, food, craft beer and a VIP tent for $75 per person. Online tickets are $10 or three-day pass for $20 by Aug. 16; $15-$25 at the gate; free for kids 12 and younger. mrbbb.com.

6. Zoo Brew

Various session options on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Brookfield Zoo Pavilions and Discovery Center, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Toast bears with a beer at a 21-and-over beer-tasting event. Tickets start at $40. czs.org/ZooBrew2023.