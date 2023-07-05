Women's Jazz Festival in Arlington Heights set to expand

Hey Nonny, the music venue and bistro in Arlington Heights, is recipient of a $30,000 grant that will be used for its Women's Jazz Festival. Daily Herald File Photo

After its inaugural jazz festival highlighting female artists, the Hey Nonny music venue in downtown Arlington Heights announced it received a $30,000 grant to expand the fest this upcoming winter.

The funds are from the Live Music Society, a New York City-based nonprofit foundation dedicated to recognizing and protecting small music venues and listening rooms across the country.

Hey Nonny co-owner Chip Brooks said he would use the foundation's Music in Action grant to expand the fest from three nights to four, and add master classes and student concerts to the lineup.

The Women's Jazz Festival is slated for Jan. 4-7, 2024.

"Part of the grant criteria is to bring music to new audiences and address underserved communities," Brooks said. "I think the Women's Jazz Festival is a great way to highlight performers who may not get the recognition they deserve. This grant will provide us the funds to further that cause."

The 2023 festival was the first of its kind in the Midwest; another is held annually in Palm Springs, California. Brooks booked local and national performers, and hosted a panel discussion on women in the American jazz genre.

Ticket information for the next jazz fest will be released this fall at heynonny.com.