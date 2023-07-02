Are home health tests a good idea?

Following the pandemic and proliferation of in-home COVID checks, Americans can expect more medical tests being self-administered at home. Stock Photo

More and more medical tests are being done at home, including monitors that continually test your blood sugar level. Stock Photo

Even if you never used an at-home health test before, chances are you became familiar with them during the COVID-19 pandemic. We donned medical gloves (at least I hope everyone did!), learned to swab the inside of our noses, inserted the swab into the liquid reagent, and waited 15 minutes for the results.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are generally expected to detect the virus at least 80% of the time when someone is infected. When you perform an at-home COVID-19 antigen test, and you get a positive result, the results are usually accurate.

COVID tests are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to home testing, though. In fact, the FDA maintains a database of hundreds of home testing kits it has approved. Visit www.fda.gov, search "in vitro diagnostics" and click on "home use tests" on the left side of the page. Just because a test says it's "FDA registered" doesn't mean it's FDA approved.

Some of the most common at-home tests:

Pregnancy: This was probably one of the first at-home tests, coming onto the market in 1978. The tests look for the presence of a hormone that occurs only during pregnancy, human chorionic gonadotropin, or hCG.

Blood glucose: Diabetics need to regularly check their blood sugar -- too high (hyperglycemia) and it damages kidneys, arteries and eyes, among other body parts. Too low (hypoglycemia) can lead to coma. One of the best developments in this area is the wearable blood glucose sensor that can record results in a smartphone app.

Fecal occult blood test: People over 50, and African Americans over the age of 40, should be screened for colon cancer, which is what this test does. Basically, you collect a small stool sample and bring it to your doctor, or send to a lab for analysis. Unlike the previous two tests, the results can't be read at home.

Hepatitis C: Hep C is a viral infection that can develop into a long-lasting illness that will damage the liver if left untreated. At-home hepatitis C test kits provide the materials to collect a sample of blood and mail it to a laboratory for analysis.

Genetic tests: Aside from telling you whether you have fourth cousins somewhere, genetic tests are used to find out if you may be at higher risk of cancer or other diseases by looking for certain genetic changes -- for example the BRCA gene mutation associated with breast cancer.

In addition, the FDA has approved a handful of products for diagnosing issues such as urinary tract infections and vaginal yeast infections, which can save you a trip to the doctor for a prescription.

Not all at-home tests are created equal, however. Some manufacturers say they're CLIA-certified, meaning they meet federal regulations for clinical diagnostic testing, or accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). Those don't necessarily mean they're cleared by the FDA for in-home use.

Let's say you've talked to your doctor and are going to be trying an at-home test. How do you make sure you're getting the best results? Besides using only FDA-regulated tests, here's what the FDA advises:

1.) Carefully read the label and instructions carefully to make sure you understand how to perform the test. The instructions should tell you:

• What the test is for and what it is not for.

• How to store the test before you use it.

• How to collect and store the sample.

• When and how to run the test, including timing instructions.

• How to interpret the test results.

• What might interfere with the test results.

2.) Follow all instructions to get an accurate result. Most home tests require specific timing, materials and sample amounts.

3.) Check the expiration dates and storage conditions before performing a test.

4.) Take notes of your test (what, when, etc.) and the results.

5.) Call the toll-free number listed on your home-use test if you have any questions.

When in doubt, contact your doctor.

The most obvious benefit of at-home medical tests is convenience. You can perform these tests without having to schedule an appointment or travel to a clinic. People in rural areas or who have mobility issues find this a big upside. At-home medical tests offer privacy as well. You can perform the tests yourself, on your own timetable, without having to discuss or disclose personal information with someone.

As helpful as they can be, self-tests should not replace care provided by a medical professional. And don't take any actions, such as adding or eliminating a medication, without first checking with your doctor.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for 30+ years, she is founder of NShore Patient Advocates (www.NorthShoreRN.com). Her new book, "How to Be a Healthcare Advocate for Yourself & Your Loved Ones," is now available on Amazon. She is offering a free phone consultation to Daily Herald readers; call her at (847) 612-6684.