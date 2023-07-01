Early intervention for impulse control can lead to better adult life

Impulse control is more difficult for some children, causing them to act up or do poorly in school. Stock Photo

According to new research, kids who may not be able to fully control their impulses -- acting without thinking through the results of those actions -- may be at a higher risk for critical health and social issues as adults.

Impulse control often is a key indicator of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. The research, which collected data and followed up on more than 15,000 people who took part in a national child development study in the United Kingdom, reports adults who had experienced impulse control difficulties as children reported difficulties their peers didn't experience as adults, including issues in the areas of education, career, finances and their physical and mental health.

Tina Maltese Gio, director of the Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program at Ascension Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital in Hoffman Estates, said she agrees with the study's findings.

"I think, overall, it's on target," she said. "There have been similar studies reaching the same conclusions. We see increased anxiety, depression and self-esteem issues with girls who have ADHD. Boys may be less depressed, but they can show anxiety, impulsivity and behavioral issues. We work to catch and correct these behaviors before they become serious issues when the kids get older."

Gio said untreated ADHD can lead kids to self-medicate, which can turn into serious substance abuse issues as adults.

"This is definitely something I've seen in my own practice," she said. "I also work with adults and have a few clients with ADHD who went undiagnosed as children. They often struggle with issues at work and have had trouble navigating friendships and other relationships, stemming from the difficulties they experienced as children in school and social situations."

Gio said the children to be concerned about are often those getting into trouble in class, having difficulty completing their assignments or who may be forgetful, lose things or are fidgety.

"They're the class clown or the child who is sitting by themselves because of their behavior," she said. "They have some issues making and keeping friends. This all contributes to problems with self-esteem that can translate to difficulties navigating life as an adult."

According to Gio, early intervention is essential, including screening for ADHD and anxiety. She said therapy can be the answer to helping children regulate their emotions and impulsivity, which, in turn, can lead to successful executive functioning and relationship skills as adolescents and adults.

Understanding how to be organized and what systems and behaviors work for them is key, she said.

"In some cases, medication is essential and earlier intervention is best. Catching ADHD when children are young leads to a more successful adult later in life."

For parents concerned about their child struggling in school with behavior or grades, sitting still and staying focused or finding it difficult to complete assignments, Gio recommends starting with a talk with your pediatrician as a first step to help.

"It's important to realize this doesn't mean every child who acts up in class has ADHD," she said. "And not every child who has ADHD is set up for difficulty as an adult. But it is important to recognize there might be an issue and there may be things we can do to help and support them and set them up for success in life. Getting help early is the key."

• Children's health is a continuing series.