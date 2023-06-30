Pioneering Lookingglass Theatre pauses productions to 're-imagine our future'

Lookingglass Theatre, the pioneering Chicago ensemble founded by Northwestern University graduates including "Friends" alum David Schwimmer, announced Friday it will lay off staff and reduce operations after its current production "Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon" closes July 16.

In a statement to supporters, artistic director Heidi Stillman and board chair Diane Whatton cited the COVID-19 pandemic's lingering effects -- smaller audiences and fewer donations -- as reasons for the 2011 regional Tony Award winner's retrenchment.

"It's the moment for us to try to re-envision how best to work post-pandemic and how we can keep our mission going," Stillman said.

Lookingglass will produce fewer shows in different ways next year "as we re-imagine our future," according to the statement. The upcoming season will include one show in spring 2024. In the interim, the company will develop new works, maintain its partnership with Chicago Public Schools and partner with the Chicago Public Library to renovate its Water Tower Water Works lobby, a project funded through the state. Additionally, the theater has initiated $2.5 million fundraising campaign to finance its next incarnation.

"It has been an absolute joy to have had a theater company for 35 years," Stillman said, adding "it is beyond our wildest imaginations ... that we would still be around having spent our whole adult lives making plays in this city for this city.

"We want to find a way to keep that going forward."