The fun has begun at Northwest Fourth-Fest

The Northwest Fourth-Fest kicked off Thursday night with a carnival on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Festivalgoers enjoyed corn dogs and ice cream while thrill seekers hit the rides offered by Modern Midways. Arra was the first band to take the stage.

The festival continues from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. Admission is free.