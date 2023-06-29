 

The fun has begun at Northwest Fourth-Fest

  • Sisters Lupe Rodriguez, from left, Grasiela Rodriguez and Ibon Rodriguez of West Chicago try the swings ride Thursday at the Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates.

      Sisters Lupe Rodriguez, from left, Grasiela Rodriguez and Ibon Rodriguez of West Chicago try the swings ride Thursday at the Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Five-year-old Duncan Dvorak rides the Super Slide on Thursday with his stepfather, Nick Lawrence of Hoffman Estates, during the first night of the Northwest Fourth-Fest on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

      Five-year-old Duncan Dvorak rides the Super Slide on Thursday with his stepfather, Nick Lawrence of Hoffman Estates, during the first night of the Northwest Fourth-Fest on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Jamila Fataliyeu, 9, left, and Jamil Fataliyev, 7, both of Hoffman Estates, steer their bumper cars Thursday during the first day of the Northwest Fourth-Fest on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

      Jamila Fataliyeu, 9, left, and Jamil Fataliyev, 7, both of Hoffman Estates, steer their bumper cars Thursday during the first day of the Northwest Fourth-Fest on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 6/29/2023 7:57 PM

The Northwest Fourth-Fest kicked off Thursday night with a carnival on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Festivalgoers enjoyed corn dogs and ice cream while thrill seekers hit the rides offered by Modern Midways. Arra was the first band to take the stage.

 

The festival continues from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. Admission is free.

