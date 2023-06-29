The fun has begun at Northwest Fourth-Fest
Updated 6/29/2023 7:57 PM
The Northwest Fourth-Fest kicked off Thursday night with a carnival on the grounds of the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Festivalgoers enjoyed corn dogs and ice cream while thrill seekers hit the rides offered by Modern Midways. Arra was the first band to take the stage.
The festival continues from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway. Admission is free.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.