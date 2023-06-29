'How cool is that': Artists bringing attention to plastic waste with Des Plaines project

A community art project with an environmental message is underway in Des Plaines.

Seeking to bring attention to the amount of plastic people use and waste, the Des Plaines Art Guild has launched "Late Blooms Des Plaines."

Participants gather at the Des Plaines Public Library and other local locations to turn used plastic bottles into decorative flowers, dragonflies, butterflies and other creations. The first session was Wednesday morning at the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.

"The point of this project is to make everyone more aware of how much plastic we use (and) how to reuse, reduce and recycle the plastic," said Rhonda Popko, the art guild's president.

The pieces will be displayed this fall during the Terrain Biennial, a grass-roots public art festival that started in Illinois and has spread internationally.

Founded in Oak Park in 2013, the Terrain Biennial runs Oct. 1 to Nov. 15. Pieces typically are displayed on front lawns and porches but can be placed anywhere.

Biennial exhibitions have been staged in Chicago, Lombard, Park Ridge, Downers Grove and other suburbs, as well as in Dallas, California, Italy, India and other locations worldwide.

About a half-dozen people attended Wednesday's workshop. With assistance from Popko and other guild members, they used scissors, utility knives and other tools to cut and shape old water and soda bottles into colorful pieces of art that resemble blown glass.

At one point, Popko used a heat gun to curl triangles she had cut into the bottom half of a plastic soda bottle into petals.

"How cool is that?" she said.

Des Plaines resident Kim Koziol created a flower and a large butterfly at the library. She called the art project "a great idea."

"We do have so much garbage on the planet," Koziol said. "This is a great alternative to (traditional) recycling."

The library will host Late Blooms workshops from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 8, July 19, Aug. 5, Aug. 16, Sept. 9 and Sept. 13. Anyone can participate but registration at the library or via dppl.org is required.

Other workshops are set for noon Mondays through August at the Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines. Some also are planned for the Des Plaines History Center, 781 Pearson St.

Visit dpag.org for more information.