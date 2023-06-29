 

'How cool is that': Artists bringing attention to plastic waste with Des Plaines project

  • Des Plaines Art Guild President Rhonda Popko shows workshop participants how to turn a plastic bottle into a flower Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library. A bouquet of finished flowers sits on the table. The guild is leading a project called "Late Blooms Des Plaines."

      Des Plaines Art Guild President Rhonda Popko shows workshop participants how to turn a plastic bottle into a flower Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library. A bouquet of finished flowers sits on the table. The guild is leading a project called "Late Blooms Des Plaines." Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • This delicate, painted butterfly started as a plastic bottle. It was turned into art by the Des Plaines Art Guild as part of its "Lake Blooms Des Plaines" project.

      This delicate, painted butterfly started as a plastic bottle. It was turned into art by the Des Plaines Art Guild as part of its "Lake Blooms Des Plaines" project. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Des Plaines resident Kim Koziol turns a plastic bottle into a decorative flower Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library.

      Des Plaines resident Kim Koziol turns a plastic bottle into a decorative flower Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Des Plaines Art Guild President Rhonda Popko shows workshop participants how to cut a plastic bottle so it can be melted into the shape of a flower Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library. The guild is leading a project called "Late Blooms Des Plaines."

      Des Plaines Art Guild President Rhonda Popko shows workshop participants how to cut a plastic bottle so it can be melted into the shape of a flower Wednesday at the Des Plaines Public Library. The guild is leading a project called "Late Blooms Des Plaines." Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted6/29/2023 5:00 AM

A community art project with an environmental message is underway in Des Plaines.

Seeking to bring attention to the amount of plastic people use and waste, the Des Plaines Art Guild has launched "Late Blooms Des Plaines."

 

Participants gather at the Des Plaines Public Library and other local locations to turn used plastic bottles into decorative flowers, dragonflies, butterflies and other creations. The first session was Wednesday morning at the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.

"The point of this project is to make everyone more aware of how much plastic we use (and) how to reuse, reduce and recycle the plastic," said Rhonda Popko, the art guild's president.

The pieces will be displayed this fall during the Terrain Biennial, a grass-roots public art festival that started in Illinois and has spread internationally.

Founded in Oak Park in 2013, the Terrain Biennial runs Oct. 1 to Nov. 15. Pieces typically are displayed on front lawns and porches but can be placed anywhere.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Biennial exhibitions have been staged in Chicago, Lombard, Park Ridge, Downers Grove and other suburbs, as well as in Dallas, California, Italy, India and other locations worldwide.

About a half-dozen people attended Wednesday's workshop. With assistance from Popko and other guild members, they used scissors, utility knives and other tools to cut and shape old water and soda bottles into colorful pieces of art that resemble blown glass.

At one point, Popko used a heat gun to curl triangles she had cut into the bottom half of a plastic soda bottle into petals.

"How cool is that?" she said.

Des Plaines resident Kim Koziol created a flower and a large butterfly at the library. She called the art project "a great idea."

"We do have so much garbage on the planet," Koziol said. "This is a great alternative to (traditional) recycling."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The library will host Late Blooms workshops from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 8, July 19, Aug. 5, Aug. 16, Sept. 9 and Sept. 13. Anyone can participate but registration at the library or via dppl.org is required.

Other workshops are set for noon Mondays through August at the Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines. Some also are planned for the Des Plaines History Center, 781 Pearson St.

Visit dpag.org for more information.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Related Article
Local artists' work on display at Des Plaines Public Library
 
Local artist's work on display at Des Plaines library
Related Article
Local artist's work on display at Des Plaines library
 
Des Plaines photographer awarded for years of community service
Related Article
Des Plaines photographer awarded for years of community service
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 